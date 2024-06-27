Phillies star Bryce Harper named an All-Star game starter for National League

Bryce Harper had made seven All-Star teams from 2012 to 2022, but never took the field as a Phillies All-Star. That will change next month. As of Thursday night, Harper has officially been named a 2024 All-Star starter at first base. He led all National Leagues players in Phase 1 balloting with 3,277,920 votes.

The players with the most votes in each league bypass the second round of voting. So Harper and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge from the American League are officially in.

It will be the eighth All-Star selection of Harper’s career. He was elected an All-Star in 2022 but was unable to take the field after suffering a left thumb injury in late June.

Harper entered Thursday’s game batting .305/.402/.585 on the season with a .987 OPS and 20 home runs.

The Phillies have six NL finalists: catcher J.T. Realmuto (1,837,442 votes), third baseman Alec Bohm (3,175,134 votes), shortstop Trea Turner (1,878,159 votes), designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (1,508,216 votes), and outfielders Brandon Marsh (1,677,297 votes) and Nick Castellanos (1,487,234 votes).

The Phillies’ six finalists are tied with Baltimore for the most in MLB. All-Star starters will be announced on at 7 p.m. July 3 on ESPN. The league will announce reserves and injury replacements at 5:30 p.m. July 7. This year’s All-Star game is July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.