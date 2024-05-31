Bryce Harper, Chase Utley, and Rob McElhenney promote MLB London Series with ‘Always Sunny’ skit

The Phillies are headed to London in a few short days.

Chase Utley, MLB’s ambassador to Europe, has been heavily promoting the Phillies’ international series by coming to Citizens Bank Park and filming a number of videos. But the latest skit might be his best work.

Back in 2009, Rob McElhenney’s character Mac, from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” wrote Utley a famous love letter on the episode “World Series Defense.” In 2013, Utley filmed a response, but in 2024, it seems like Mac moved on.

The skit shows Bryce Harper asking Utley for advice. Not about hitting — Harper would “go to Rollins for that,” he said — but about letters he’s received in the mail from a fan, asking him to have a catch in London.

Utley then calls McElhenney about the letters, and asks him to make a choice: Him or Harper.

“He’s so clutch, and that beard, it’s like golden lamb’s wool,” McElhenney said in the skit. “Having a catch with Bryce in London doesn’t mean anything to me, it’s like a fling! I’m flinging the ball to Bryce in London, that’s it.”

Is the MLB teasing that McElhenney will throw out the first pitch in London? In 2019, and then again in 2022, he and Utley finally had a catch of their own when McElhenney threw him the first pitch at a game. McElhenney, thanks to his role with Wrexham A.F.C., a Welsh football club, has spent more time across the pond as of late.

The Phillies officially take the trip to London on June 8-9 to face the New York Mets. The series is the Phillies’ first outside of North America.