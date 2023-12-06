Scott Boras: Bryce Harper wants an extension to keep him with the Phillies for the rest of his career

NASHVILLE — Bryce Harper is ready to discuss a contract extension.

Harper, 31, wants to spend the rest of his career with the Phillies, agent Scott Boras said Wednesday at baseball’s winter meetings. But Harper also wants to play into his 40s, and his 13-year, $330 million megadeal runs through only his age-38 season.

”Bryce has let me know that he wants to work out an extension so that he knows that he’s going to be there for the remainder of his career,” Boras said from a lobby at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. “I’ve certainly told [president of baseball operations] Dave [Dombrowski] that I think Bryce is a franchise player.”

When Harper signed with the Phillies in 2019, Boras advised that he include an opt-out clause after a few years, an element of many contracts that the popular agent has negotiated. But Harper said publicly at the time that he had no interest in opting out.

”Apart from my advice, he goes, ‘I just want to go and make sure that I can recruit players to Philadelphia. I want the fans in Philadelphia to know that I’m going to be there for the duration and that I’m committed,’” Boras said. “I think he’s been an important voice for them to attract major free agents and other players.”

Harper did lobby for the Phillies to re-sign J.T. Realmuto after the 2020 season and to sign several free agents, including Trea Turner. He also shifted to first base last season and will move to his adopted position on a full-time basis in 2024.

In five seasons with the Phillies, Harper has batted .284/.395/.536 with 122 homers. He’s a .324/.432/.705 hitter with 11 homers in the last two postseasons.