Phillies’ Bryce Harper makes highlight-reel plays in first-base debut

CLEVELAND — Bryce Harper doesn’t do anything just do it. He does it to do it well — to be the best. It’s why, when he was activated off the injured list, he was running the bases like he hadn’t gotten Tommy John surgery a few months ago. It’s why he’s batted .295/.388/.415 over that span. And it’s why, on Friday night, in his first career start at first base, he dove into a camera well to catch a fly ball in foul territory in the third inning of the Phillies’ game against the Guardians.

For most players, this would be a difficult transition. It still could be a difficult transition. But Harper operates on a different plane. When it was announced a few months ago that he would learn how to play first base, after a playing a total of one-third of an inning there in his pro career, some reacted with skepticism. But we all should all know by now that he always deserves the benefit of the doubt.

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper makes his debut at first base in Phillies’ game against Cleveland Guardians

Harper was tested immediately on Friday. In the first inning, Steven Kwan hit a ground ball past first base that Harper fielded and flipped to starting pitcher Ranger Suárez, who was covering the bag. In the second inning, Myles Straw hit a sharp line drive his way. Harper fell to his knees and snagged it in midair.

And in the third, he gave us the play that caused infield coach Bobby Dickerson to shake his head in disbelief. Amed Rosario popped up, and Harper tracked it. He jumped up, fell into the camera well, and secured the ball in his glove on his way down. He stuck his arm up to show that he still had ahold of it.

Dickerson gave him a thumbs up.