Bryce Harper’s adjustment to first base ‘very impressive,’ but Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson wants to see more

PITTSBURGH — A week after Bryce Harper played first base for the first time in a game, the reviews have been universally positive.

But the Phillies’ expert on infield play wants to see one more thing.

“Haven’t had any tough throws yet,” infield coach Bobby Dickerson said Friday before putting Harper through the pregame paces. “It’s one of those things that, he hasn’t thrown to a base yet with some intensity. Got to pass the next test.”

Give it time. Harper started his third consecutive game at first base — and for the fifth time overall — in the series opener against the Pirates. Manager Rob Thomson said the Phillies expect that he soon will be able to play first base almost every day.

It’s inevitable, then, that Harper will throw to second base to start a double play or unleash a relay throw to home plate.

Meanwhile, Dickerson has been pleased with Harper’s adjustment to the new position after three months of almost daily practice.

“It looks real good,” Dickerson said. “His decisions have been good. He’s been really good on his cutoffs and relay responsibilities. He’s doing a nice job. It’s been very impressive so far.”

Dickerson tried to prepare Harper for as many game situations as possible. He taught him where to be on bunt plays and to make quick decisions on grounders in the hole between first base and second.

Harper is an elite athlete and grew up playing some third base, so team officials were confident that Harper could learn the position when he approached them in April with the idea of moving to first after Rhys Hoskins was lost to a season-ending knee injury late in spring training.

But it wasn’t until Dickerson watched Harper’s reaction in games that he knew for certain.

“You never know when you get into a game and get that much closer to that batter. Things happen a lot faster,” Dickerson said. “Can you play fast but slow and not let the game speed you up? I anticipated him catching the ball right because I saw him in the drills. He was doing fine. But you never know what’s going to happen in a game with a player until they do it.

“The fact that he’s staying calm, for the most part, that’s probably sticking out the most. It doesn’t look fast to him right now. There’s been a few infield-ins, and I’m looking at his face, I’m watching his mannerisms, and he seems to be totally calm out there. That’s good.”

When Harper began working out at first base, he noted several potential offshoots of the move, including Alec Bohm no longer having to shuttle between third base and first.

Bohm became a passable defender at third base last season. And although he was fine at first base, there are advantages to having him concentrate primarily on his natural position again.

“I was really pleased with how Bohm went to both sides,” Dickerson said. “It really didn’t affect him when he went back [from first] to third. Things that I was worried about, he handled like a long-term veteran. But I think Harper going to first definitely gets Bohm more acclimated to third base more often.”

Deep six

With the Phillies beginning a stretch of 17 games without a day off — and 25 games in 27 days — Thomson said they could decide to temporarily use a six-man rotation to lighten the starters’ load.

Trading for a starter would make that an easier proposition.

The Phillies are pursuing a back-end starter before Tuesday’s trade deadline, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said recently. One starter came off the board Friday, when the Dodgers acquired Lance Lynn from the White Sox.

Internally, the Phillies’ top candidate to come up as a No. 6 starter is lefty Bailey Falter. Demoted to triple A in May after beginning the season with a 5.13 ERA, Falter had a 1.42 mark in his last four starts entering Friday night.

“It looks like his velocity has come up a little bit,” Thomson said, “which is really all you need.”

Another option: Nick Nelson. Before giving up nine runs in four innings in a triple A game earlier this week, he had a 0.50 ERA in his previous three starts.

Extra bases

Even though Rule 5 righty Noah Song’s 30-day minor league rehab assignment concluded Thursday, the Phillies have until Saturday to add him to the active roster or put him on waivers, according to MLB rules. Song, who didn’t pitch for the three years while serving in the Navy, allowed nine runs on 12 hits in 11 innings for a 7.36 ERA in eight appearances at three levels. He walked 11 batters and struck out 16. ... Lefty reliever José Alvarado (elbow inflammation) is expected to throw from a bullpen mound Saturday for the first time since he was injured three weeks ago. ... Aaron Nola (9-6, 4.25 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday night against Pirates righty Quinn Priester (1-1, 9.28).