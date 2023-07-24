Bryce Harper will start playing first base ‘most days,’ Phillies manager Rob Thomson says

When Bryce Harper lobbied team officials in April to sign off on his learning to play first base, he hoped he could bring stability to the Phillies’ most unstable position.

Consider it done.

Harper was the designated hitter Monday night, continuing a plan to play first base every other day. But manager Rob Thomson said Harper will soon start regularly at his adopted position, perhaps beginning with back-to-back games later this week.

“The more he plays,” Thomson said, “the more he gets his body in shape to play every day, he’s probably going to play most days at first base.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Phillies trade deadline: The cost of pitching insurance, defense vs. power, and other questions

Harper played first base Friday night and Sunday in Cleveland and handled every ball that came his way. Initially, the biggest benefits to his comfort at first is that it frees up the DH spot for Kyle Schwarber and moves Alec Bohm back to his natural third base.

But with the trade deadline looming on Aug. 1, it also enables the Phillies to focus on outfielders in their pursuit of a right-handed hitter. If Harper didn’t feel confident at the new position, they may have had to widen their search to involve first basemen, too.

Harper’s indoctrination to first base began with a tumbling catch into the first-base camera well on Amed Rosario’s foul pop Friday night.

“Three accountants passed out upstairs,” Thomson cracked, “but other than that, we were good.”

Thomson highlighted a bunt play in the eighth inning Sunday. Guardians leadoff man Steven Kwan, a speedy runner, dropped a bunt between first and second base. Harper made an instinctive decision to cover the base rather than go for the ball, enabling Bryson Stott to field it and make a play.

“That’s what we tell those three guys — pitcher, first baseman, and second baseman,” Thomson said. “Right-handed or left-handed [hitter], bunting in that seam, if the first baseman can take it himself and tag the runner, then go ahead. Anything in your mind that says, ‘I’m not really sure,’ go to the base. Bryce did the right thing.”

Reserve outfielder Jake Cave, who also has been learning to play first base, started at first for the first time in the majors — and only the second time overall — in the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. Cave became the sixth Phillies player to start at first in 100 games, joining Darick Hall, Bohm, Kody Clemens, Drew Ellis, and Harper.

» READ MORE: As Bryce Harper adjusts to a new position, former Phillie Von Hayes weighs in: ‘First base is not easy’

But Thomson said Harper will play first base Tuesday night. And if he doesn’t play there again Wednesday, he likely will play back-to-back games at first on Friday and Saturday in Pittsburgh.

“He really played well,” Thomson said. “Just diving plays and fielding ground balls effortlessly and under control and calmly. He looks really good so far.

“You’re not expecting that, you know? It’s a lot closer at first base than in right field, so the ball gets on you a lot quicker and his reactions were great.”

Hello, Ser

There’s a “good chance,” Thomson said, that reliever Seranthony Domínguez will be reinstated from the injured list Tuesday. The righty has missed five weeks with a strained muscle in his left side.

“Another high-leverage right-hander coming out of that ‘pen is big,” Thomson said. “If Seranthony’s Seranthony, he’s one of the top relievers in baseball when he’s on his game. That would be huge for the bullpen.”

The Phillies’ bullpen remained solid without Domínguez. Yunior Marte stepped into the primary right-handed setup role and came into the week with a 2.77 ERA, 12 strikeouts, and two walks in 14 games in Domínguez’s absence. It helped, too, that closer Craig Kimbrel posted a 0.64 ERA, with 19 strikeouts and three walks.

» READ MORE: Could the solution to the Phillies’ need for a righty-hitting left fielder come from the ... Mets?

Extra bases

Lefty reliever José Alvarado, who hasn’t pitched since July 6 due to elbow inflammation, continued his throwing program by playing catch off flat ground from 90 feet. He remains a few weeks from being ready to come off the injured list. ... Rule 5 righty Noah Song is slated to pitch two innings Wednesday at triple-A Lehigh Valley, his final outing before the Phillies must decide whether to add him to the active roster or put him through waivers. ... Orioles right-hander Kyle Gibson received his National League championship ring before the game. Gibson posted a 5.06 ERA in 42 starts for the Phillies after being acquired from the Texas Rangers at the 2021 trade deadline. ... Former Phillies infielder/left fielder Cody Asche is the Orioles’ offensive strategy coach. ... Taijuan Walker (11-4, 4.11 ERA) will start Tuesday night against Gibson (9-6, 4.76).