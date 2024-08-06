‘It’s so much bigger than the game:’ Bryce Harper shows support for Freddie Freeman and his son, Max

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman hit a single in the third inning of Monday’s game, ran to first base, and saw Bryce Harper waiting for him. Harper gave him a hug. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ infielder’s son, Maximus, had recently been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. He missed eight games to be with his son. Monday was his first day back.

When Freeman took his first at-bat in the first inning, catcher Garrett Stubbs stepped away from the plate to give him some time. He received a standing ovation from fans, and players, in both dugouts. It was an emotional moment.

“I’m just very thankful for the baseball community for lifting up Max in prayer and love and support,” Freeman said. “It’s going to be a long journey for him, but it’s a beautiful thing that he’s on the path to recovery.”

Harper had always known of Freeman, but really got to know him in 2014, a few years after his big league debut. The two first basemen exchanged numbers, and stayed in touch. When news came out about Max’s diagnosis, Harper reached out via text.

It meant a lot to Freeman.

“Bryce probably texted at least four times during the nine days, really checking in,” he said to media on Monday. “Just the whole Phillies team, obviously Bryce, every single guy that got there today, very, very nice.”

It was a no brainer for Harper. He has three young children of his own, and couldn’t imagine the pain of seeing your child on a ventilator. So he decided show his support.

“Whenever you hear about somebody’s kids or anybody that’s going through something, there’s nothing more important than having healthy children,” Harper said. “There’s a lot of things in life that you wish you want, but the biggest thing is making sure your family is healthy. So when you see someone else going through that … kid is relentless too, so that helps, obviously. Max is doing well now, Freddie’s pretty up beat about that.

“I was checking on him, obviously. It’s so much bigger than the game is and I love Freddie as a human being, as a person, and his whole family, Chelsea and all of his kids. He’s a good person. I just wanted to make sure he was OK. Check in on Max, too.”

Freeman told the media that his son is at home, and doing physical therapy. The doctors have informed him that Max is going to make a full recovery. Harper is happy to hear it — and was happy to see his friend have his moment.

“He deserves it, obviously,” Harper said. “Being able to finally cheer for him and let him know we’re all thinking about him. Not just the people in the stands but obviously players as well. I bet I wasn’t the only one who texted him or talked to him. But I love Freddie man. He’s a great person, and he deserved that yesterday.”

Extra bases

Manager Rob Thomson said that Ranger Suárez’s bullpen went really well on Monday. Suárez has been sidelined with lower back soreness and will throw an up-and-down bullpen session on Thursday. The Phillies will reevaluate him after that … Taijuan Walker (right index finger inflammation) was scheduled to throw a final rehab start on Tuesday in Lehigh Valley, but the game was rained out. The Phillies are going to reschedule it, but Walker will no longer be able to make a start in the Phillies’ upcoming series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.