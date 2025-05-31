Bryce Harper to swing bat for first time since elbow injury; Kyle Schwarber getting extra work in at first base

Bryce Harper was back on the field before Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, posing for selfies with Phillies fans at the team’s annual photo day.

Harper, who missed his fourth consecutive game since getting drilled on the elbow with a Braves’ Spencer Strider fastball on Tuesday, was not in uniform. But he was still poised to take the next step in his return to the lineup by trying to swing a bat for the first time since his injury, according to manager Rob Thomson.

Harper also completed an agility workout on the field, and was planned to throw for the first time, as well.

“I think the swelling is down a little bit,” Thomson said.

While Thomson is still confident that Harper will avoid a stint on the injured list, Harper’s timetable for return is still unclear. Even if he is able to swing without pain on Saturday, Thomson said that does not necessarily mean he will be ready for Sunday’s series finale against the Brewers.

Since Harper has been out, Alec Bohm has seen the bulk of the innings at first base. But Kyle Schwarber also got some extra infield work taking grounders pregame on Friday.

Schwarber saw some game action at first base in spring training this year, for the first time since the 2021 postseason when he was a member of the Boston Red Sox. While that hasn’t yet carried over to the regular season, Schwarber continues to get practice reps once in a while as part of his routine.

“I think he’s ramped it up a little bit, just because of the Harper situation,” Thomson said. “We don’t really know where we’re at with that.”

Rotation decision

Aaron Nola is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Sunday as he continues to work his way back from a right ankle sprain.

The Phillies will determine the next steps after that, which will likely involve Nola facing some hitters. The right-hander will also likely need a rehab assignment, as he hasn’t seen game action since May 14.

In the meantime, the Phillies have some decisions to make in their rotation. While Taijuan Walker has occupied Nola’s place for two starts, Thomson hasn’t determined whether Walker will remain there for a third turn through.

Walker allowed four earned runs in four innings in his start against the Brewers Friday, nine days after his last appearance. Thomson has said that at some point, he wants to give Walker stability in his role, since it is taxing on a pitcher to switch from the rotation to bullpen and back again.

“It’s a lot easier when you know when you’re pitching,” Walker said. “Especially as a starter, once every fifth day or sixth day, if you have off day or whatever. So that makes it a lot easier. And then you know your routine, and just stay on schedule.

“And the uncertainty, if it’s I don’t know if I’m pitching seventh, eighth, or ninth day, is a little tough, but I’m just gonna go out, do what I can, and just control what I can.”

If Walker is to return to the bullpen permanently, another potential option until Nola is ready to return could be another start from Mick Abel. After being optioned to the minor leagues, pitchers must remain there for a minimum of 15 days, meaning that Abel would be eligible to be recalled starting on Tuesday.

Since Abel’s historic MLB debut on May 18, he has made two starts back in triple-A Lehigh Valley. On Friday, he struck out eight, walked three, and allowed four hits over 4 ⅔ innings.

Extra bases

Ranger Suárez (4-0, 2.97 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale against Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana (4-1, 2.65). The last time the Phillies faced Quintana, a member of the Mets last season, was in their season-ending Game 5 loss in the National League Division Series.