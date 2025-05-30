Phillies’ Bryce Harper ‘still super sore,’ not ready to play yet

Three days after taking a fastball off the right elbow, Bryce Harper grabbed a mitt and walked back on the field at Citizens Bank Park.

But the Phillies star isn’t ready to play yet.

“Still super sore,” Harper said Friday in his first public comments since getting hit in the first inning Tuesday night by Braves starter Spencer Strider. “Obviously getting treatment, things like that. Not sure when I’m going to play again.”

Harper’s elbow is bruised, not broken, but he said the pitch hit him “in a pretty tough spot.” Although he said the swelling has decreased each day and he took grounders at first base before Friday’s game, he hasn’t regained the range of motion to attempt swinging a bat. Harper didn’t expect to take swings Friday.

Asked if he thinks he’ll need to go on the 10-day injured list, Harper said, “I hope not.” If Harper’s absence lingers into next week, the Phillies could put him on the IL and backdate it to Wednesday.

For now, Harper classified his status as “super day-by-day.”

When Harper does return, he said he will wear a protective guard on his elbow, likely the same brace that he wore in 2023 when he came back from Tommy John elbow surgery.

“There’s time where I’m OK with it, and there’s times where it feels kind of weird,” Harper said. “It’s really hard to find braces that kind of feel good, that don’t feel as bulky.”