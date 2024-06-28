Phillies place Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber on the 10-day injured list

After two injury scares in Thursday night’s game, the Phillies announced on Friday that Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber will move to the 10-day injured list.

Harper has a left hamstring strain and Schwarber has a left groin strain.

Advertisement

Harper injured his hamstring running to first base for the final out of the ninth inning in Thursday’s 7-4 loss to the Marlins.

When asked postgame how concerned he should be, Harper couldn’t say.

» READ MORE: Hayes: Nick Castellanos needs to step up (again) with Harper and Schwarber out

“I don’t know,” he said. “Like I said, I haven’t really felt anything like this before. So, if I had something to go back on, I would let you know. But I’ve never felt anything like this before, so… it hurts. But we’ll see what it feels like [Friday].”

Schwarber injured his groin in the eighth inning while fielding a ball that deflected off the glove of shortstop Edmundo Sosa and rolled into left field.

Schwarber wasn’t overly concerned after the game.

“Nothing to really compare it to,” he said. “Me, personally, I don’t think it’s going to be super, super bad at all. So, we’ll what happens.”

The Phillies activated infielder Kody Clemens off the 10-day injured list and recalled outfielder Johan Rojas from triple-A Lehigh Valley as corresponding moves.