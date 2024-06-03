Rhys Hoskins comes back to Citizens Bank Park, the place where he helped turn the Phillies around

When Aaron Nola thinks back on the seven seasons that he spent with Rhys Hoskins, he remembers the home runs and the high fives, the big wins and oh-so-many losses, and of course, the Bat Spike.

Mostly, though, he recalls the ping-pong.

“We used to play ping-pong every day when he came up and went on that hot streak as a rookie,” Nola said, laughing. “He’d always beat me in ping-pong — every single game. We’d always be messing around.”

It was 2017. They were 24 then, a pitcher and a slugger, drafted four rounds and 132 picks apart three years earlier. And the Phillies were bad. Really bad. On pace for 102 losses, in fact, before a 10-0 rout by the Mets in Hoskins’ major-league debut on Aug. 10.

But something transformative was about to happen. Hoskins homered twice on Aug. 14 in San Diego, the start of a Ryan Howard-like stretch in which he went deep 11 times in 60 plate appearances over 14 games.

And whether or not anyone realized it at the time, it changed the entire trajectory of the Phillies’ rebuilding process.

“We weren’t looking too good in ‘17, and Rhys came up and was a new spark,” Nola said. “He went on that streak where he was hitting home run after home run, and it was legit. All’s I know is, going into ‘18, we had a lot better squad than we did in ‘17.”

Let that be Hoskins’ Phillies legacy.

Because if you were struggling with how to feel Monday night, when Hoskins returned to town with the Brewers — and got multiple standing ovations, a video montage on Phanavision, and even serenaded by his old walk-up song, Calvin Harris’ “Slide — think about this: The Phillies went 24-27 after he got called up in 2017, still finished with 96 losses, but suddenly felt so good about their young core — with Hoskins as the fresh, smiling face — that they put their foot on the accelerator.

In the 2017-18 offseason, the Phillies dove into free agency. They signed Carlos Santana, Pat Neshek, and Tommy Hunter. In spring training, they threw $75 million at Jake Arrieta to lead their rotation. Most significantly, they hired manager Gabe Kapler because they thought his progressive style would be better for young players than old-school Pete Mackanin.

It hindsight, they probably rushed it. But although they weren’t ready to win (the 2018 Phillies finished 80-82 despite being 72-62 on Sept. 1), they kept pushing. The following offseason, they traded for Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto and signed — gulp! — Bryce Harper for — gulp! — $330 million.

Nothing at 1 Citizens Bank Way was ever the same.

Surely, it wasn’t all because of Hoskins and a two-week homer binge in August 2017. But if any one thing began to drag the Phillies out of rebuilding darkness, well, that’s a good place to start.

“Just to get to see the transformation of where this place was when I got called up and how we as a group were able to kind of turn it into what it is now,” Hoskins said Monday, “yeah, it’s easy to be proud of that. Right?”

Hoskins averaged 30 homers, 82 RBIs, and an .833 OPS in the five full seasons from 2018 to 2022. He was often the right-handed, middle-of-the-order counterweight to Harper. And he was an instant leader in the clubhouse, even if he had less major-league service time than many teammates.

“While he may have had ups and downs on the field, as every player does, this guy is one of the most accountable, team-first leaders that I’ve been around,” said former Phillies general manager Matt Klentak, now an executive with the Brewers. “I think the fans also appreciate that.”

Sometimes. But because Hoskins is a streaky hitter, he was also a frequent target of fan frustrations. None of that mattered Monday night. Fans stood and cheered when Dan Baker read Hoskins’ name during the introduction of the lineups. They cheered again during a highlight video before the second inning.

And when Hoskins came to the plate, well, they roared.

Zack Wheeler stepped off the mound to give Hoskins his time. Hoskins stepped out of the batter’s box and doffed his helmet. He took a deep breath. He appeared emotional, as he knew he would be.

“I’m kind of a crier,” Hoskins said before the game. “I’ll probably cry at some point today. Hopefully they don’t have to stop the game because I’m crying too much.”

Crisis averted.

It might’ve taken the Bat Spike — Hoskins’ famous reaction to his three-run homer in the third inning of Game 3 of the 2022 NL Division Series, the first postseason game in Philadelphia in 11 years — for some fans to come around on Hoskins. After all, he was booed loudly before that game because he’d been slumping and made a pivotal error in Game 2.

For others, it took realizing how much the Phillies missed Hoskins after he was lost for the season last year with a torn ACL in his left knee.

But as the city gained a better understanding of Hoskins, he did the same. He and his wife, Jayme, willingly spent several winters in Philadelphia when they could have gone home to their native California. It was important to them to be part of the community. The work they did to support the Philadelphia chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and other charities was laudable.

“I have to believe it made my time here 1,000% better just understanding what makes these people tick, why they cheer as hard as they do, and why they boo as hard as they do,” Hoskins said. “It just seems to mean a little bit different here, and you love that as a player.

“We never really spent much time in a big city like this, coming from a smaller town on the West Coast. We ended up loving it so much that we stayed. It’s a great chapter of my life. And I have a much different and much more of a respect for this city and just how great it can be.”

The Phillies moved on from Hoskins last winter after deciding to keep Harper at first base. It was a baseball decision, and it has worked out well for everyone. The Phillies entered Monday night when the best record in the NL; Hoskins has helped the Brewers into first place in their division.

But if this was a night for everyone to gain a measure of closure, as Hoskins’ suggested, it was also an appropriate time to appreciate what he meant to the organization. He was a bridge between the dark years and the renaissance of postseason contention.

Looking back, Hoskins also was an impetus.

“I feel like, ever since Rhys came up, we always made that little step in the right direction,” Nola said. “It’s been really cool to see that from my perspective, and I’m sure when Rhys was here, his perspective to see how far we’ve come.”