Bryce Harper returned to the Phillies’ lineup for the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader after exiting early from the first.
Harper left in the sixth inning of a lopsided seven-inning game -- the Phillies were leading by eight runs at the time en route to an 11-7 victory over the New York Yankees -- after appearing to wrench his back on a swing with the bases loaded.
At first, Harper remained in the game after reaching base on a fielder’s choice, part of a six-run inning for the Phillies. But he was visited by a trainer once he got to first base, and when the Phillies took the field in the bottom of the sixth (the Yankees were the home team in the rescheduled game even though it was played at Citizens Bank Park). Adam Haseley replaced Harper in right field.
Injuries are spiking across baseball early in the pandemic-shortened season, perhaps as a result of a training camp that lasted for only three weeks, half of a normal spring training. The Phillies also sat through a seven-day layoff last week while they awaited results of daily COVID-19 tests in the aftermath of the Miami Marlins’ outbreak in Philadelphia.