Major League Baseball’s worst coronavirus nightmare is playing out in Philadelphia, raising questions anew about the sense in staging a season amid a pandemic.
The Phillies’ game Monday night against the New York Yankees has been postponed, a source confirmed, after a COVID-19 outbreak over the weekend at Citizens Bank Park involving the Miami Marlins.
Three Marlins players tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, then eight more players and two coaches received positive tests Monday, according to ESPN, forcing the team to call off its home opener Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles and leaving behind a visiting clubhouse that appears to have become an incubator for the virus.
The Yankees were scheduled to open a two-game series Monday night, with the teams moving to New York for two games on Wednesday and Thursday.
Major League Baseball has called a meeting today to discuss the outbreak, and how to move forward.
In accordance with MLB protocols, the Marlins didn’t travel Sunday night, as they normally would, instead staying in Philadelphia to await further test results. MLB’s 101-page operations manual for the 2020 season stipulates that infected players and staff are not allowed to travel or access club facilities until after testing negative twice within 24 hours, showing no fever for at least 72 hours, completing an antibody test and receiving clearance from a team physician.
But the larger issue now -- just five days into a 67-day season-within-a-pandemic -- is how MLB will deal with a full-blown outbreak occurring within one of its teams.
Over the last two weeks, MLB officials were encouraged by the results of every-other-day testing. A 0.05% rate of positive tests among more than 10,000 samples collected in each of the last two weeks was lower than the overall 0.3% rate since testing began on June 27 and seemed to indicate that players, coaches and staff members were taking seriously the protocols for preventing the spread of the virus.
But those results occurred during training camp, when most teams were based only in their home city. With the introduction of air travel and hotel stays, containing the virus was bound to become more difficult.
“You feel safe at the ballpark,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “I feel safe with my surroundings going home. It’s a lot scarier on the road.”
Upon arriving in Philadelphia, the Marlins placed catcher Jorge Alfaro on the injured list without an explanation (players must give permission for teams to reveal that they have tested positive for COVID-19). They scratched righthander Jose Urena from a scheduled start about three hours before Sunday’s game and had at least two other everyday players (outfielder Harold Ramirez and first baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper) missing from the lineup, also without reason.
The Marlins spent training camp in Miami, a COVID-19 epicenter.