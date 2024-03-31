Bryce Harper not in the lineup for Braves finale, but expected to start Monday vs. Reds

Bryce Harper isn’t in the Phillies’ lineup Sunday, one day after he flipped into the first-base camera well in pursuit of a foul pop.

A reason to flip out? Not according to manager Rob Thomson.

“Really it was kind of a scheduled day off anyway,” said Thomson, who added that he’s expecting Harper to start Monday night’s series opener with the Reds at Citizens Bank Park.

Never mind that the Phillies lost the first two games of the season — by a 21-7 margin, no less — or that rain is in the forecast early in the week. Thomson said the plan was to give Harper at least a partial breather in the series finale against the Braves, who will have lefty Chris Sale on the mound.

Thomson, who wouldn’t rule out using Harper as a pinch hitter Sunday, noted that the face of the franchise missed time late in spring training with a stiff lower back.

“He only played two games in the last eight days, or whatever, then he falls into the camera well,” Thomson said, with a slight chuckle that seemed to indicate Harper is no worse for wear other than a “scrape,” in the manager’s words, of his left index finger.

Harper wasn’t at his locker during the media’s pregame availability time. Thomson said he hadn’t seen Harper yet, either.

“He felt pretty good [Saturday] night,” Thomson said.

The Phillies are also facing Sale, a notoriously tough matchup for left-handed hitters. (Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh also aren’t in the lineup.)

As a careerlong National League player, Harper has barely squared off with Sale, an American Leaguer until getting traded to the Braves in the offseason. They faced each other for the first time last May 5 — Harper’s third game back from Tommy John elbow surgery — with Harper going 1-for-3 with one strikeout in a 5-3 loss to the Red Sox.

“We’re trying to take care of him,” said Thomson, noting that the Phillies have two days off in April. “And with the lefty matchup, we can get other guys in just to protect him.”

Ortiz to the IL

The Phillies put righty reliever Luis Ortiz on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left ankle and recalled right-hander Nick Nelson from triple A.

Ortiz made the team as a long reliever after a solid spring training. In the fifth inning Saturday, his first appearance of the season, he leaped for a double-play ball, landed awkwardly, and exited after coming back out to start the next inning.

Nelson was a fixture in the Phillies’ 2022 bullpen but spent most of last season as a starter in triple A. He’s returning to a relief role this year.

Extra bases

Orion Kerkering, slowed in spring training by the flu and placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right forearm, allowed one hit and struck out one batter Saturday in triple A. He’s expected to continue his minor-league assignment Tuesday, with the Phillies hopeful that he will be ready to join the roster when he’s eligible on April 9. ... Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez is scheduled to make his first start of the season at 6:40 p.m. Monday against Reds lefty Andrew Abbott.