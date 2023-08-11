Bryce Harper (back spasms) out of the Phillies’ lineup for series opener vs. Twins

Bryce Harper is out of the Phillies’ lineup for the opener of their three-game series against the Twins on Friday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper exited Thursday’s game against the Nationals in the fifth inning with back spasms. The Phillies said he is day to day.

Harper was making his 12th start at first base on Thursday marking his first time playing defense since April 16, 2022, when he injured his elbow on a throw from right field. While Harper couldn’t play defense, he could still hit, and served as the Phillies’ DH. He underwent Tommy John surgery in the offseason, and in late July, he was cleared by the Phillies’ training staff to play first base.

Manager Rob Thomson said Harper didn’t know what prompted the back spasms.

”[The training staff] came up between innings and told me it stiffened up,” Thomson said on Thursday. “I said, ‘Well, that’s it.’”

While it’s unclear what caused the spasms, Harper made two plays in the third and fourth inning that are worth noting. He stretched his back after fielding a pickoff throw from Aaron Nola in the third inning, to tag CJ Abrams, and in the fourth inning, Harper fielded a ground ball that hit the bag and grazed his face.