Bryce Harper has the second highest selling MLB jersey in 2024

Bryce Harper jerseys are all over Citizens Bank Park, and all over the country. Harper’s jersey is the second highest selling jersey in MLB so far in 2024.

Harper lags behind only Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who also topped the list in 2023 while on the Los Angeles Angels. Harper also earned the most All-Star votes in the NL and second-most in MLB with 3,277,920. He is slashing .298/.394/.569 so far in 2024 and is a top MVP contender alongside Ohtani.

No Phillies were in the top 20 in 2023 — possibly because there’s so many options for whose jersey to buy — but with the team at the top of the league in 2024, Harper has also surged near the top of the 2024 rankings, despite the controversies over poor quality jerseys. Trea Turner sits at 13th on the list, the only other Phillie in the top 20. The Phillies are one of six teams with two players on the top 20. Only the Dodgers have more, with three.

In 2024, the Phillies released their new City Connect jersey, in blue and yellow for the Philadelphia city flag.

Here’s the rest of the top 20: