Skip to content
Phillies
Link copied to clipboard

Bryce Harper has the second highest selling MLB jersey in 2024

The Phillies first baseman’s jerseys have been flying off the shelf.

Phillies Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos during a break against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
Phillies Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos during a break against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

Bryce Harper jerseys are all over Citizens Bank Park, and all over the country. Harper’s jersey is the second highest selling jersey in MLB so far in 2024.

Harper lags behind only Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who also topped the list in 2023 while on the Los Angeles Angels. Harper also earned the most All-Star votes in the NL and second-most in MLB with 3,277,920. He is slashing .298/.394/.569 so far in 2024 and is a top MVP contender alongside Ohtani.

No Phillies were in the top 20 in 2023 — possibly because there’s so many options for whose jersey to buy — but with the team at the top of the league in 2024, Harper has also surged near the top of the 2024 rankings, despite the controversies over poor quality jerseys. Trea Turner sits at 13th on the list, the only other Phillie in the top 20. The Phillies are one of six teams with two players on the top 20. Only the Dodgers have more, with three.

» READ MORE: Who are the Galápagos Gang, the Phillies’ weirder, lesser-known mascots? Why are they?

In 2024, the Phillies released their new City Connect jersey, in blue and yellow for the Philadelphia city flag.

Here’s the rest of the top 20:

  1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

  2. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

  3. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

  4. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

  5. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

  6. Juan Soto, New York Yankees

  7. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

  8. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

  9. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

  10. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

  11. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

  12. Pete Alonso, New York Mets

  13. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

  14. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

  15. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

  16. Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

  17. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

  18. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

  19. Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

  20. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers