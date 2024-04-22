Skip to content
Bryce Harper placed on the paternity list, Phillies call up Kody Clemens

Harper and his wife, Kayla, are expecting the birth of their third child.

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is headed to the paternity list.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

CINCINNATI — First baseman Bryce Harper was placed on the paternity list ahead of the Phillies’ series against the Reds on Monday.

Utilityman Kody Clemens was called up from triple-A Lehigh Valley to take his spot on the 26-man roster.

Clemens, 27, has hit well for Lehigh Valley of late. He’s hitting .270/.333/.508 through 63 at-bats at Lehigh Valley with three home runs. He should provide some versatility, as he has big league experience playing every position except for catcher and center field.

