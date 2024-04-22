Bryce Harper placed on the paternity list, Phillies call up Kody Clemens

CINCINNATI — First baseman Bryce Harper was placed on the paternity list ahead of the Phillies’ series against the Reds on Monday.

Utilityman Kody Clemens was called up from triple-A Lehigh Valley to take his spot on the 26-man roster.

Harper and his wife, Kayla, are expecting the birth of their third child.

Clemens, 27, has hit well for Lehigh Valley of late. He’s hitting .270/.333/.508 through 63 at-bats at Lehigh Valley with three home runs. He should provide some versatility, as he has big league experience playing every position except for catcher and center field.

» READ MORE: How Jake Cave helped Brandon Marsh to be ready as he pushes to play every day