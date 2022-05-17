Bryce Harper will be out of the Phillies’ lineup on Tuesday night, missing a second straight game after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The injection — which is intended to help repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in Harper’s right elbow — will prohibit Harper from throwing for four weeks as he’ll continue to be limited to playing as a designated hitter. He should be able to return to the lineup Wednesday against San Diego in the second game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

The elbow injury does not bother Harper when he swings, evident in his performance since he was hurt on April 11. He was named Monday as the National League’s Player of the Week after hitting .609 last week with three homers and a 1.094 OPS over six games.

Harper is one of baseball’s hottest hitters and the Phillies offense is starting to produce the way they thought it would during spring training. Even though it’s just two games, it’s tough to be without Harper when he’s producing the way he was last week.

» READ MORE: What to know about Bryce Harper’s elbow injury: Treatment, surgery outlook and can hitting make it worse?

Harper’s .634 slugging percentage leads the NL, trailing only Mike Trout (.646) in all of baseball. His nine homers — all of which have come since he tore his UCL — are tied for the most in the NL and he leads the majors with 24 extra-base hits. Since Harper hurt his elbow on a throw home, his OPS (1.069) trails only Trout, Manny Machado, and Aaron Judge for the highest in baseball.