CLEARWATER, Fla. — Bryce Harper will see his first action of spring Tuesday afternoon, making his Grapefruit League debut against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Harper will bat third and play right field for the Phillies at Spectrum Field in a split-squad game. Half the team will stay in Clearwater, while the others travel to Bradenton to play the Pirates. Jake Arrieta will start in Clearwater, and Ranger Suarez will face the Pirates.
Joe Girardi said Harper will play five innings, which should allow him to have three at-bats. The Phillies held Harper out of the first three games of spring, but he’s still getting a head start compared to last year. Harper did not play his first Grapefruit League game last season until March 9 because his free agency bled into spring training.
Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays will begin at 1:05 p.m. and air on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.