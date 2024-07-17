Phillies make the most of the All-Star spotlight, from Bryce Harper’s snakeskin to Trea Turner’s web gem

With a record eight players selected for the All-Star Game — and six actually playing — there were no shortage of Phillies moments on the field over the last few days. Alec Bohm made it to the semifinals of the Home Run Derby, with an assist from Bryce Harper, on Monday, and on Tuesday, Bohm, Harper, and Trea Turner took the field as three quarters of the National League’s starting infield.

But before the game even started, Harper was already in top form. Of course he was going to play up the Texas theme for the home crowd. Harper wore snakeskin cowboy boots, a massive belt and a cowboy hat.

“Everywhere you go, I think you should match the city, match the vibe,” Harper told MLB Network on the red carpet.

That theme carried over into the game, as Harper donned snakeskin cleats and matching gear.

Trea Turner wows Bryce Harper while mic’d up

In the second inning, Turner, Bohm, and Harper were all mic’d up for an All-Star interview. During the interview, this happened:

“Let’s go!” Harper exclaimed. “Are you kidding me?”

“How’s that belt feel?” Bohm asked.

“The belt feels brutal, that’s why I don’t wear these things,” Turner replied.

Turns out, Turner usually wears a little league belt, but broke out a “show belt, for the boys” in honor of the All-Star Game. Meanwhile, reliever Matt Strahm wore a custom belt made out of baseball cards.

Bryce Harper’s good without facing Mason Miller

Harper and the Phillies picked up a stray on the way to the All-Star Game — Oakland A’s flamethrower Mason Miller.

“Our first base coach Bobby Crosby had told me that Harper was asking, when I was warming up, ‘Hey, is that Miller? I kind of want to get in there and see what that’s about,’” Miller said pregame. “I threw Friday and I was up to like 104, so I saw him on the plane and was like ‘I heard you wanted to get in and see me,’ and he was like ‘Ah, I’m good. I changed my mind.’”

Harper was one batter away from facing Miller in the fifth inning, but Miller struck out his Phillies teammate Turner with a 104 mph pitch to end the inning after also striking out Shohei Ohtani.

The Phillies could guarantee Harper never has to worry about facing Miller again — by bringing him back with them on the plane via trade. The team will likely look to upgrade the bullpen at the deadline, and it’s possible Miller is a target, but with five years of control, the A’s likely aren’t looking to make the move, Scott Lauber recently reported. Phillies fans can dream though, right?

Phillies All-Star stats

