Even when you factor in the reality that hitters in general are striking out more — in the NL, batters averaged a K every 4.1 at bats in 2017, 3.9 at bats last year, and 3.8 at bats this season — Harper has seen a significant increase in that area. And it is mostly attributable to him swinging and missing. He’s swinging at a similar number of pitches, he’s just making less contact. He has connected on what would be a career-low of 64.9 percent of his swings, nearly eight percentage points below his career mark (Rhys Hoskins, by contrast, is connecting on 76.4 percent of his swings, which isn’t far off from his rate in his first two big-league seasons).