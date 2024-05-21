Bryce Harper helped a N.J. teen ask his date to prom. How? He simply knocked on his door.

One New Jersey high school student got a big assist when it came time to ask his potential date to prom — Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper tagged along to ask the big question.

According to Fox 29, Haddonfield Memorial High School senior Jake Portello was able to enlist the former MVP’s help in his “promposal” by employing one of the oldest tricks in the book: simply knocking on Harper’s door.

“I knocked on his door, he seemed cool with it at first, then he was like, ‘Can I get your email so we can plan this out?’ And as I was leaving he was like, ‘Why don’t we do this right now?’” Portello told Fox 29′s The Phantastic Sports Show on Monday night.

And so they did.

“Hi, Giulia!” Harper says. “Jake wants to ask you to prom.”

Giulia, clearly starstruck by seeing the two-time MVP at her door, was left completely speechless. So Harper had to ask her again.

“So will you go to prom with him?”

After that, she gave an emphatic, “Yes!” and went in for the hug — with Harper first, before going back to hug her actual date. With the prom rapidly approaching on June 14, Portello even made sure to get on the family’s good side, as someone who appeared to be Giulia’s father got to shake Harper’s hand at the very end.

The promposal video quickly went viral on social media — who wouldn’t want Harper’s help asking their date to prom? Most girls would settle for a sign with Harper’s face on it that said, “It’d be a home run if you went to prom with me.” She got the real thing!