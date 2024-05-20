Jalen Hurts says women ‘lack the respect they deserve’ a week after Harrison Butker’s controversial speech

Just over a week after Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker came under fire for comments critical of women who choose to pursue a career during a commencement speech at Benedictine College, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts took the stage at the team’s Women’s Football Festival and delivered a message was in sharp contrast to Butker’s.

“Women are thrusted into positions to have to overcome this, overcome that and they lack the respect that they deserve,” Hurts told the crowd Sunday as he kicked off the event. “I’m here advocating for it, not only in football but in every situation. We all know the woman is the rock of everything.”

Hurts has long been an advocate for women and is one of the highest-profile players with an all-female management team. He also has close relationships with his mother, his grandmother, and his sister — all of whom he mentioned during his time on stage — so he was a natural ambassador for the event at Lincoln Financial Field.

During Butker’s speech, his message was considerably different. Among other things, Butker said that women had been told “the most diabolical lies” and criticized those who would seek promotions and career advancement. Instead, Butker said women should be “most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” as they prepare for “one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

Butker’s speech was widely criticized by both women and men across the country, including athletes, celebrities, and politicians. It led to a TikTok trend mocking him and caused fans to ask for Butker to be cut. He was even called out by the Chargers in the team’s schedule release video, which featured a Sims version of Butker in a kitchen. Others, like Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, backed Butker.

Hurts’ lead agent, Nicole Lynn, is one of the biggest woman agents in sports, led by star clients like Hurts and Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

“I feel like we saw eye-to-eye in terms of hunger and determination to succeed, and she’s making history,” Hurts said of Lynn during media day ahead of Super Bowl LVII, before she negotiated his big payday. “It’s a ton of different things that I feel like you don’t realize you’re doing until you’re able to reflect on them later on, and this is a thing that is surreal, having a full female team and Nicole leading the way. She’s doing a great job.”

Hurts said Sunday he didn’t set out looking to be a trendsetter entering the league — he just hired the people he liked the best, and those people happened to be women. He also shouted out the diversity and presence of women in the Eagles’ fan base.

“It’s been great,” Hurts said. “I honestly think it’s reflective of just how the fan base is here. You see more of a variety of support from women in our community. That’s good for the team.”