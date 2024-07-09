Phillies reinstate Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber from the injured list, will play vs. Dodgers

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber have been activated off the 10-day injured list, the Phillies announced on Tuesday. Harper was recovering from a left hamstring injury and Schwarber had a left groin injury.

Harper and Schwarber are in the lineup for the Phillies’ series opener against the Dodgers on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. Schwarber is back in the leadoff spot as the designated hitter, and Harper is batting third and playing first base.

As corespondent moves, outfielder David Dahl was designated for assignment on Monday, and infielder Kody Clemens was optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Harper and Schwarber left a June 27 loss to the Marlins early with their injuries and were placed on the injured list the next day. The Phillies went 5-4 without them.

It was unclear if Harper would be ready to rejoin the team on Tuesday, but he made significant progress over the weekend’s road trip in Atlanta. He ran the bases at 100% effort on Sunday, and said he felt good afterward, but was hesitant to give a timeline for his return.