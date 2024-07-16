The Phillies’ infield trio puts on a show while mic’d up during the AL’s 5-3 win over NL in MLB All-Star game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Bryce Harper was in the middle of yakking about one thing or another Tuesday night during Fox’s live telecast of the All-Star Game when a ball got hit up the middle

What’s a mic’d up first baseman to do?

Take over the play-by-play, of course.

So, as Trea Turner dove to his left and flipped the ball to second base to complete a highlight-reel force out, Harper reacted in real time, shouting, shrieking, laughing, and yes, snapping his fingers, just as Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson does in recognition of a nice play.

“Are you kidding me?” Harper said. “Let’s go!”

It was the second inning of the American League’s eventual 5-3 victory, and it turned into the Phillies show. Harper, Turner, and Alec Bohm — the first trio of Phillies infielders to start an All-Star Game since Mike Schmidt, Pete Rose, and Manny Trillo in 1982 — wore mics and slung one-liners like they were chucking the ball around the horn.

To wit: When he was asked about having three-quarters of the Phillies’ infield in the All-Star Game, Harper said, “It’d be funner if one of our starters wasn’t on the beach right now,” presumably a reference to second baseman Bryson Stott. Turner doubled over laughing.

It was enough, at least in Philadelphia, to overshadow the national story lines of Pittsburgh Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes’ 16-pitch scoreless first inning and Shohei Ohtani’s first All-Star homer, a three-run shot in the third inning.

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran provided the winning margin with a two-run homer in the fifth inning, then won the All-Star Game MVP.

The Phillies’ infield trio exited the game together after the top of the sixth inning. Each player had one hit, including a double down the left-field line for Harper in the third inning. Turner singled in the third inning; Bohm singled in the fifth.

Harper just missed a homer on his last swing, sending a 391-foot fly ball to the warning track in the sixth inning.

The Phillies had eight All-Stars, a club record, but starters Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suárez neither pitched in the game nor attended because of bothersome back issues. Cristopher Sánchez was added to the NL roster as a replacement and recorded two outs on two pitches in the sixth inning.

That left the reliever duo of Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman.

Strahm, an avid baseball card collector who marked his first All-Star Game by wearing a custom belt made from cards, came on with two outs in the seventh inning. He threw five pitches, all strikes, and struck out Bobby Witt Jr.

Hoffman, also a first-time All-Star, was the second-to-last reliever left in NL manager Torey Lovullo’s bullpen when he was summoned with two out in the eight inning and got the Minnesota Twins’ Willi Castro to ground out.