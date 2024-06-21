Bryce Harper debuts new Wawa-inspired cleats during Hoagiefest — and they’re called ‘Gottahava Harper’

Just a few weeks ago, during the Phillies’ Transatlantic trip to London, Bryce Harper released his ninth signature pair of cleats with Under Armour, a custom pair of white cleats with reflective coloring that “will shine bright during the London Series” the brand wrote in a social media post.

His latest pair of cleats, though, is locally inspired.

In collaboration with Wawa during its annual HoagieFest, Harper unveiled the “Gottahava Harper” PE (player exclusive) cleats Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, on City Connect uniform night as well. The cleats are inspired by his love for Wawa.

The sweet cleats have a black base with a white midsole, outsole, and heel. They also have the colors of the brand outlining the shoelace accents on the top of the shoe, the gradient pattern of the base, and the lining of the upper part of the cleats, while the bottom features the familiar pattern of a Wawa hoagie wrapper. In addition, the Under Armour logo is red and yellow, Wawa’s colors, and the back of the cleats read “Gottahava Harper” — an homage to the convenience store’s motto.

According to Fox29, the bar code on the back of the shoe features “Harper’s favorite Wawa summer hoagie,” which is reportedly his go-to stop before he heads to Citizens Bank Ballpark for games. Under Armour will also sell Wawa and Harper merch, including T-shirts and other apparel that will hit Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in July and at Under Armour’s online store, Fox29 added.

Though Harper went 1-for-4 in the loss to the Diamondbacks, his cleats definitely bring the heat.

