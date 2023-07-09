Phillies can’t salvage Marlins game as Aaron Nola struggles in start, lose 7-3

MIAMI — In all of Aaron Nola’s 221 career starts before July 9, he had only given up three home runs in a game five times. In the Phillies’ 7-3 loss to the Marlins on Sunday, Nola gave up three home runs through his first three innings. By the time he walked off the mound, after the third, he had given up six hits, five runs, four earned runs, those aforementioned three home runs, with only four strikeouts.

It was not the tone the Phillies nor Nola wanted to set as they head into the All-Star break. Nola was coming off of one of his best starts of the season on Tuesday, giving the Phillies 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball against the Rays. He himself has said he has been inconsistent, but the turnaround from Tampa to Miami might be the best example of an extreme form swing to date.

In Tampa, six hitters made hard contact against him, according to Statcast. In Miami, 11 hitters made hard contact against him. In Tampa, he threw with confidence and conviction. In Miami, he struggled to find a rhythm at all. In Tampa, his curveball looked as sharp as it had all season. In Miami, he hung one to Marlins rookie Dane Myers, who promptly hit it to right field for his first career big league home run.

Nola has a 4.39 ERA through his 19 starts in the first half of season. He’s given up 21 home runs over that span, which is more than he gave up in 32 starts last year.

Matt Strahm entered in relief of Nola in the seventh inning. Strahm allowed a single, induced a groundout and a lineout, and allowed another single to score the Marlins’ sixth run. It turned out to be too much for the Phillies to overcome. Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo struck out nine through 6 1/3 innings pitched. The most damage the Phillies could do against him was a two-run home run, hit by Edmundo Sosa in the fifth.

The Phillies didn’t fare much better against the Marlins’ bullpen. They went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position on Sunday, managing just six hits. They went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position over their last two games in Miami.

The Marlins tacked on another run in the eighth inning, after Nick Fortes hit an RBI single off Gregory Soto to score Joey Wendle. They scored a run against Marlins reliever Dylan Floro in the ninth inning, when Bryson Stott grounded out to score Alec Bohm from third base, but pinch-hitter Darick Hall grounded out to end the game.

Stott makes history

If there was any bright spot from Sunday’s game, it was Stott going 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Stott, who is batting .302/.339/.423 this season, is the first Phillies player in over a decade to reach over 100 hits and over 15 stolen bases before the All-Star break. The last was Shane Victorino in 2009.

