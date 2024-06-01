The newest add to Bryson Stott’s 150-pair sneaker collection? The Philly Nike Dunks

The new Philly Nike Dunks went on sale at Citizens Bank Park for the first time on Saturday, after a limited in-person launch on Thursday. Fans lined up overnight to get their hands on the specialty shoes, and the store sold out of all 200 pairs in 26 minutes.

Bryson Stott and the Phanatic were part of the original reveal video, with Stott trying on the massive Phanatic version of the new Philly-themed shoe, before finding a pair his own size.

“I wore my shoes in the shoe, so I had to make sure they fit, kind of,” Stott told The Inquirer. “I could move around, but still really big, so I don’t really know how he gets him to stay on his feet. I’ve got to ask him.”

The Phillies’ second baseman has featured in a few commercials of his own, but starring in the release video alongside a seasoned pro like the Phanatic was still intimidating.

“[The Phanatic is] like really good at his job, so it only took him one take every time and I was like, jumbling my words around,” Stott told The Inquirer. “Yeah, he’s really good.”

Stott, is not only a big sneaker fan himself, but is endorsed by Nike and was approached by the company to co-star alongside the Phanatic. Stott said he owns probably 150 to 200 pairs of sneakers, so he was excited to get the chance to be a part of the release video.

“It was great, just when you like something and you get a chance to do something pretty cool like that, it’s always fun,” Stott told The Inquirer.

The Nike Dunks are Stott’s “favorite shoe right now,” and he said his all-time favorite Dunks colorway is the green Grateful Dead collaboration — “they’re fuzzy, like the Phanatic too.” Other than the Dunks? Stott loves the Nike collab with Travis Scott.

The newest Philly Dunk is a gray and white sneaker with colorful insides and details in honor of Philadelphia’s neighborhoods. It’s also the second Philly-inspired Dunk in the last two years. In 2023, Nike released a custom powder blue and maroon sneaker inspired by the Phillies.

When asked, Stott couldn’t pick a favorite between the two.

“I’m not choosing,” Stott said. “Both. Both are awesome.”