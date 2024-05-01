There was a small earthquake during the Phillies’ series finale against the Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A small earthquake hit Orange County as the Phillies were playing the Anaheim Angels on Wednesday.

Play wasn’t interrupted at Angel Stadium despite a mild tremor. The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.1, according to the United States Geological Survey, although initial reports indicated it was a 4.3.

The earthquake occurred while Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was on the mound in the second inning. The Phillies are seeking a series victory over the Angels in the finale of a three-game series and a 10-game road trip.

The Phillies were in Washington to play the Nationals on April 5 when a 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in New Jersey shook the Philadelphia region. Aftershocks from that have been felt as recently as this past weekend.

The team is off Thursday as they return to Citizens Bank Park for a weekend series against San Francisco Giants.