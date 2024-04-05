4.8 magnitude earthquake reported in New Jersey; shaking reported across Philly area
The earthquake was centered near Tewksbury in northern New Jersey.
An earthquake, preliminarily reported at 4.8 magnitude, shook much of the Northeast Friday morning.
The quake was centered near Tewksbury in northern New Jersey, and was felt across the Philadelphia region and throughout the Northeast, from Boston to Baltimore.
PATCO has resumed service in New Jersey after inspecting "the integrity of the line out of an abundance of caution.” SEPTA reported no damage or injuries, and service is operating as usual.
According to a local geologist, quakes of this magnitude are not uncommon in the region. In the past 20 years, the Philadelphia area has seen 12 other earthquakes greater than 2.5 on the Richter scale.
Quake was felt from Maryland to Massachusetts
Tremors were felt throughout eastern Pennsylvania and most of New Jersey and from Delaware and Maryland to central Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The heaviest concentrations of tremors were reported in the New York and Philly metropolitan regions.
Operations not disrupted at Philadelphia-area hospitals
Several Philadelphia-area hospitals said operations had not been disrupted and that there was no apparent damage caused by Friday morning’s earthquake.
Staff at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Kensington were conducting a “full inspection of all facilities” but had so far found no damage, spokesperson Paul Healy said. Patient care had not been interrupted, he added, and so far no one had come to the emergency department with injuries related to the quake.
No reports of damage in Lebanon, NJ, Mayor James Pittinger says
Though rumbles were felt from Boston to Philadelphia, the town of Lebanon, N.J., was the center of Friday's earthquake chaos.
James Pittinger, Lebanon's mayor, phoned in to speak with MSNBC's Ana Cabrera, saying he was "shaken up" located just several miles from the epicenter of the quake.
PATCO resumes service between New Jersey stations
PATCO texted riders that train service between New Jersey stations has resumed. Inspection of Philly stations is ongoing and full service will return when that is complete.
What does a 4.8 on the Richter scale mean?
Earthquake magnitudes are measured on the Richter scale, with values ranging from 1 – you won’t feel a thing – to the cosmically destructive “extreme” level of 9 and above.
Each order of magnitude represents a 10-fold increase in power. Thus, an earthquake measuring a 4.0 would be 10 times stronger than a 3.0.
State emergency management agency has not received reports of injuries or damages
Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) has not been notified of damages or injuries related to the earthquake, according to agency spokesperson Ruth Miller.
“We remain in close contact with county emergency management personnel and will be ready to respond in the event state assistance is necessary,” Miller added.
'Earthquake? Nah. We didn’t feel anything.'
“Earthquake? Nah. We didn’t feel anything,” said Jonathan Torres.
Of course, he was part of a work crew from AmeriDrill using a tamper, a pneumatic, jackhammer-like machine, to smoothe asphalt to cover a drilling hole at the Lukoil gas station at Rising Sun and Adams Avenues in the city’s Crescentville section.
Map: The epicenter of the earthquake
President Biden has been briefed on earthquake
The White House press office said President Biden has been briefed on the earthquake, and is in touch with his team who is monitoring potential impacts. “The White House is in touch with federal, state, and local officials as we learn more,” a brief statement from the office said.
New Jersey has activated emergency operations center following earthquake, Gov. Phil Murphy says
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state activated its emergency operations center, following a 4.7 magnitude earthquake that occurred in Northern New Jersey in Hunterdon County.
Murphy also advised that no one should call 911 unless they have an actual emergency.
SEPTA reports no damage discovered as service continues
SEPTA reported no injuries to customers or employees in the earthquake and its crews are continuing to inspect bridges, tunnels, tracks and power systems to check for damage, the agency said.
No damage was discovered in initial checks and SEPTA has not suspended service, spokesperson Andrew Busch said. There also are no delays attributable to the tremors, he said.
No damage found in preliminary inspections of Philly public facilities, city says
The city Department of Public Property has conducted preliminary inspections of public facilities and found no damages, said Joe Grace, a spokesperson for Mayor Cherelle L. Parker.
Additionally, the Philadelphia International Airport has reopened all runways after finding no damage in initial inspections, Grace said.
Quakes in the East can be felt over larger distances than the West
Quakes east of the Rocky Mountains can shake the ground over far greater distances than quakes of similar magnitude in the West, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
One recent example was the dish-rattling 5.8 magnitude earthquake centered in Mineral, Va., in July 2011, that was experienced by people up to 600 miles from the epicenter, as far away as southeastern Canada.
Area school districts report students are safe as school days proceed on normal schedules
A number of area school districts are reporting that students are safe, and their school days are proceeding on normal schedules.
In Upper Darby, "our students, staff, and buildings are safe and secure following the reported earthquake we just felt," Superintendent Dan McGarry told the community in a message.
In the past 20 years, the Philly region has had 12 other earthquakes about 2.5 on the Richter scale
The region is not particularly earthquake prone, compared to areas of the world closer to the boundaries between tectonic plates – the nearest to Philadelphia is in the Caribbean.
According to United States Geological Survey records, there have been about 12 other earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 2.5 on the Richter scale over the past 20 years within 80 miles of Philadelphia – roughly the distance between the city and the recent epicenter in Plainfield. Two of those past quakes occurred nearby the New Jersey town.
‘The earth’s crust is always adjusting itself’
As so many other people, Derrick Pitts said he “started to feel this low-frequency vibration,” and thought, “whoa, that’s a very big truck.”
As a geologist, who also is the Franklin Institute’s chief astronomer, Pitts said he soon realized that the sensation could have resulted only from an earthquake — in this case not a particularly significant one, but one experienced in one of the nation’s densest population corridors.
City's Office of Emergency Management monitoring 'possible earthquake'
A ReadyPhiladelphia text from the city's Office of Emergency Management to residents shortly after the event said it was aware of and monitoring the "possible earthquake."
"If you feel shaking, protect yourself, drop on your hands and knees, hold on to something sturdy like a table or desk, and cover your head and neck with your arms," read the statement.
No reports of structural damage in Bucks County: 'Obviously, a lot of us felt it'
"Obviously, a lot of us felt it," said James O'Malley, a spokesperson for Bucks County.
"In our 911 center, if they didn't feel it themselves personally, they would have felt it when the surge of calls came in from people asking whether or not we've had an earthquake," O'Malley said.
Earthquake not felt at City Hall: 'Everything seems to be good'
On the second floor of City Hall, near the mayor's office, the earthquake wasn't felt.
The announcement on the PA system a couple minutes after it struck was the first some heard of it. "Don't run out of the building," occupants were advised, and no evacuation was being called.
The weather service office shook, then the calls came in
The tremors was felt at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, which quickly was besieged with calls, said meteorologist Alex Dodd.
He said the quake was felt from Baltimore to Boston, but “we haven’t had any reports of real damage.”
Philadelphia police ask residents to not call 911 unless reporting an emergency
PATCO suspends service following earthquake 'out of an abundance of caution'
Following the New Jersey earthquake that rattled much of the Northeast, PATCO suspended service to check its system Friday morning, “out of an abundance of caution.”
NJ Transit bus service would cross-honor PATCO tickets during this time, the agency said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Gov. Josh Shapiro responds to earthquake: 'We will keep Pennsylvanians updated'
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said 4.8 magnitude earthquake that hit New Jersey was “felt in parts of Pennsylvania.”
Shapiro said his office is working with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and will stay in contact with counties about any damage.
4.8 magnitude earthquake reported in northern New Jersey
The quake evidently was a 4.8 on the Richter scale.
The earthquake was centered near Tewksbury in northern New Jersey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with a preliminary rating of 4.8 on the Richter scale, said the Franklin Institute’s Derrick Pitts,