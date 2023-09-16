Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffers stroke, team says

ST. LOUIS — Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke Saturday while undergoing a procedure at a hospital in Florida, the team announced.

”The hospital was able to attend to Charlie immediately and subsequently remove a blood clot,” the team said in a statement. “The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, and Charlie’s family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Manuel, 79, is the Phillies’ winningest manager in franchise history. He had a record of 780-636 over his nine seasons in Philadelphia. Over that span, Manuel guided his team to two National League pennants and a World Series championship in 2008.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.