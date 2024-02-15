Phillies happy to see Charlie Manuel back in his ‘comfort zone’ around the batting cage

CLEARWATER, Fla. — At about 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto walked into the indoor batting cages at BayCare Ballpark and saw a familiar face. It was Charlie Manuel.

Realmuto was relieved. He wasn’t sure if Manuel, 80, would make it to camp this spring. The former Phillies manager had suffered a stroke last September, and was still in the process of getting back to his normal self. When Realmuto caught up with him at Phantasy Camp, in January, Manuel was unusually quiet.

Realmuto could tell that something was off. So, he gave Manuel a hug, and a little encouragement.

» READ MORE: Time is just what the Phillies’ Brandon Marsh needs to try to break through as an everyday player

Advertisement

“At Phantasy Camp I saw that he was a little down,” Realmuto said, “and that he didn’t have much confidence in his speech. He still wasn’t feeling himself. I just told him we’d love to see him in spring training. And that we can’t wait until he gets here.”

Former manager Larry Bowa, who was with Manuel at the time, doubled down on Realmuto’s message.

“You see?” He told Manuel. “These guys want to see you. You’re going to get that kind of treatment if you come to camp. These guys want to see you.”

Manuel decided to listen to his friend. He’s glad he did. He arrived in Clearwater on Wednesday night, and was cracking jokes on the field less than 24 hours later. At about 10:30 a.m., he walked up to the batting cage at Roberts Field. He leaned against it, and watched quietly as the Phillies’ catchers took batting practice.

The back of the batting cage is Manuel’s favorite vantage point. He lingered as the players walked off the field, and walked up to William Simoneit, a 27-year-old catcher who was claimed off waivers in December.

They talked hitting. Manuel asked Simoneit some questions — what organization he came from and where he played last year — gave him a pat on the back, and went on his way.

It felt normal. Manuel has never focused solely on the big leaguers in camp. Designated hitter/first baseman Darick Hall — whom Manuel affectionately calls “Big Hall” — has been working with Manuel since 2016. Back then, Hall was a 20-year-old slugger who’d just been selected in the 14th round of the MLB draft.

That didn’t matter. Hall began asking the former manager for advice, and it led to a close relationship that still exists. He’s is just one of the many hitters Manuel has had an impact on.

“Seeing him in the cage this morning brightened my day,” Realmuto said. “It’s his favorite place in the world to be. He and Bowa are here for a reason. They’re still knowledgeable. They can still help us. It means the world to have them around.”

» READ MORE: Zack Wheeler arrives with a new wrinkle and another reason he’s worth the Phillies’ investment

Shortly after Manuel arrived, manager Rob Thomson brought him into the clubhouse and the coaches’ room. He received an ovation. The hope right now is that he can stay in Clearwater through spring training. He is happiest when he’s on a baseball field.

“It was great,” Bowa said. “I kept telling him — he didn’t want to come out. I said, ‘Come on, man. These guys, once they see you, you can talk hitting again. Everything will be good.’

“At first he said, ‘I don’t know.’ And I said, ‘Come on, man.’ He loves talking hitting. He is in his comfort zone, now.”