Central Bucks East infielder Chase Harlan drafted in the third round by the Los Angeles Dodgers

Central Bucks East graduate Chase Harlan was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 98th pick in the third round of the MLB draft on Monday.

The 6-foot-3 third baseman was one of the state’s top prospects. He’s known as a versatile infielder who has a throttle arm and is dominant at the plate. The 18-year-old is enrolled at Clemson but now has the option to forgo college and begin his professional career.

Harlan finished his high school season with a .382 batting average with 26 hits, 23 RBIs, and 22 runs. He led the Patriots to a Suburban One League Colonial Division title and a state playoff berth, which marked the first time the program advanced in school history.

Harlan played for the local travel team, the Bucks County Generals, since he was 13.

The summer heading into his senior year, he joined the national circuit for the Artillery 17-and-under team in Gibbstown, N.J., which helped him capture the attention of scouts and play against national competition.

White Sox draft Penn alum

Jackson Appel, a 2023 Penn graduate, was drafted by the Chicago White Sox with the 169th overall pick in the sixth round. The catcher joined Texas A&M as a graduate transfer this past season after exhausting his Ivy League eligibility, and helped the Aggies to the College World Series.

Appel hit .331 with 10 home runs in 65 games with Texas A&M, and was named first team All-SEC. The Houston native was the fifth Aggie overall and second position player to be selected in this year’s draft.

In his senior season at Penn, Appel led the Quakers to an upset of host Auburn in the 2023 Auburn Regional. With the victory, Penn became the first Ivy League school to defeat a Southeastern Conference team in NCAA Tournament history.