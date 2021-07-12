Chase Petty, the senior right-hander from South Jersey’s Mainland Regional in Linwood, N.J., was selected in the first round, the 26th overall selection by the Minnesota Twins.

One of the hardest throwers in the draft who has hit 101 mph. Petty attended the draft in Colorado.

“This is a dream come true and something every kid dreams of wearing this jersey with this organization with this fan base, I mean I can’t wait,” he said on the MLB Network draft show.

Petty, who has a commitment to the University of Florida, was 5-1 with a 1.15 ERA. In 48 2/3 innings. He had 99 strikeouts.

He has already rubbed shoulders with the biggest of major league players.

“I talked to Mike Trout, who wished me luck, and he has been a great person to lean on. He is Mike Trout,” Petty said.

It was certainly an emotional night for Petty.

“I am just shaking,” Petty said. “I mean, this is incredible.”