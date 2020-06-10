*The Phillies selected 38 players, and only three made it to the majors. In addition to Utley, only 17th-round pick Travis Chapman played for the Phillies. Chapman’s only major-league game was Sept. 9, 2003, when he pinch-hit for Tomas Perez and flied out to right field in a lopsided win over the Braves. It was Chapman’s only big-league at-bat and it came right after Utley had been hit by a pitch. Chapman was a coach last season in the Yankees farm system.