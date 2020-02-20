“I didn’t take a break after the fall league,” he said. “I kept hitting. I usually take about a month or two off, but I felt like it wasn’t necessary. Instead of having that couple-week span where you have to find your swing again, I kind of just wanted to get in the cage right away. It wasn’t too crazy. I just went one or two times a week and did upkeep kind of stuff, and then I really amped it up in December and January, like I have every year. I think not taking that time off is huge, and I feel good right now.”