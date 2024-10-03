Citizens Bank Park is great. These three fan hacks will make going to a Phillies game even better.

Summary More Details Everything

Here are a few of the best tips if you’re headed to Citizens Bank Park this October (or anytime), straight from Inquirer readers and staff: You can bring your own food — yes, even hoagies — and unopened bottled water into the stadium, as long as you use clear bags. Check the game time to see where the sun will shine at the ballpark to ensure you’re in the shade (or the sun, if that’s your preference for October!) Explore alternate transit options to the stadium. Many fans suggested taking the Broad Street Line, and others suggested biking for those local to South Philly. Advertisement

Headed to Citizens Bank Park for Red October? Here’s a collection of the best tips to make your experience at the ballpark even better, straight from Inquirer readers and staff … Getting your food fix for less You are allowed to bring outside food into Citizens Bank Park. A number of readers wrote that they stopped at Wawa, or their local hoagie spot, ahead of the game. You can also bring in any nonalcoholic beverage, as long as it’s in an unopened plastic bottle. Glass bottles, cans, coolers, and open containers may not be brought into the ballpark. The only exceptions are unopened plastic bottles (nonalcoholic), baby bottles and single-serve, soft-sided juice containers (like a juice box or Capri-Sun). Make sure to pack everything in a clear bag — gray Wawa bags don’t count! Getting the right amount of sun The shady sections at Citizens Bank Park are generally along the third-base line and behind home plate. The farther back in a section you are, the more likely it is to have shade. The sunnier sections are along the first-base line. Getting to and from the games If you live in New Jersey, some readers suggested taking PATCO to the Broad Street Line to avoid traffic around the Sports Complex. Other readers suggested taking Regional Rail lines to Fern Rock or Suburban Station and doing the same. Alternatively, for those in Center City or South Philly, readers suggested taking a bike. If you don’t own a bike, Indego has docking stations all over Philadelphia and can get you down to the Sports Complex.