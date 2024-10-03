Skip to content
Phillies
Citizens Bank Park is great. These three fan hacks will make going to a Phillies game even better.

From how to get there to where to sit — and how to save money on food — here are some tips from the experts.

Red October is here again at Citizens Bank Park.
Here are a few of the best tips if you’re headed to Citizens Bank Park this October (or anytime), straight from Inquirer readers and staff:

  1. You can bring your own food — yes, even hoagies — and unopened bottled water into the stadium, as long as you use clear bags.

  2. Check the game time to see where the sun will shine at the ballpark to ensure you’re in the shade (or the sun, if that’s your preference for October!)

  3. Explore alternate transit options to the stadium. Many fans suggested taking the Broad Street Line, and others suggested biking for those local to South Philly.