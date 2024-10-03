Citizens Bank Park is great. These three fan hacks will make going to a Phillies game even better.
From how to get there to where to sit — and how to save money on food — here are some tips from the experts.
Here are a few of the best tips if you’re headed to Citizens Bank Park this October (or anytime), straight from Inquirer readers and staff:
You can bring your own food — yes, even hoagies — and unopened bottled water into the stadium, as long as you use clear bags.
Check the game time to see where the sun will shine at the ballpark to ensure you’re in the shade (or the sun, if that’s your preference for October!)
Explore alternate transit options to the stadium. Many fans suggested taking the Broad Street Line, and others suggested biking for those local to South Philly.
Headed to Citizens Bank Park for Red October? Here’s a collection of the best tips to make your experience at the ballpark easier, straight from Inquirer readers and staff …
Getting your food fix for less
Many fans don’t realize this, but you are allowed to bring outside food into Citizens Bank Park. A number of readers wrote that they stopped at Wawa, or their local hoagie spot, ahead of the game. Some favorites on the way to the ballpark included Breezy’s, Dolores’ 2 Street, and Pastificio. You can also bring in any nonalcoholic beverage, as long as it’s in an unopened plastic bottle. Aramark workers who run concession stands at Citizens Bank Park are on strike and are calling for consumers to support the strike by bringing in their own food or eating before the game.
Glass bottles, cans, coolers, and open containers may not be brought into the ballpark. The only exceptions are unopened plastic bottles (nonalcoholic), baby bottles and single-serve, soft-sided juice containers (like a juice box or Capri-Sun). Make sure to pack everything in a clear bag — gray Wawa bags don’t count!
Getting the right amount of sun
Depending on the game’s start time, the level of shade you’ll be able to find is mixed. For later starts, seats in left field and on the third-base line are a safe bet. For earlier starts, you’ll want to be farther back, to stay under the overhangs on the field level or the upper deck. Regardless of start time, the first-base side will virtually always be the sunniest — so keep that in mind if the October weather starts to change.
Getting to and from the games
If you live in New Jersey, some readers suggested taking PATCO to the Broad Street Line to avoid traffic around the Sports Complex. PATCO connects to the Walnut-Locust stop on the Broad Street line from the 13th and Locust stop. You can purchase a discounted SEPTA/PATCO ticket for $3.10 at PATCO vending machines in New Jersey, which will be dispensed in two slips, one for PATCO and one for SEPTA, since you will need to exit the PATCO fare gates in order to transfer.
Other readers suggested taking Regional Rail lines to Fern Rock or Suburban Stations and doing the same. Suburban Station connects directly to the Broad Street line if you follow the signs underground. SEPTA provided a demonstration on Instagram of how to navigate this transfer.
Alternatively, for those in Center City or South Philly, readers suggested taking a bike. If you don’t own a bike, Indego has docking stations all over Philadelphia and can get you down to the Sports Complex. There are two Indego docking stations near the Sports Complex, one at NRG Station and one at the corner of 10th St. and Packer Ave. Citizens Bank Park also has bike racks available for fans outside the stadium. There are bike racks at the right field, first base, left field, and third base gates.
Riders suggested biking down 10th St. to get to the stadiums on the east side and biking through FDR Park up to Oregon, and switching to 22nd St. up until the start of the Schuylkill River Trail on the west.