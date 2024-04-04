Shane Victorino is ‘super excited’ to be on hand for unveiling of Phillies’ City Connect jersey

The Phillies are officially unveiling the long-awaited City Connect jersey on Friday at 10 a.m. at Citizens Bank Park, and they’ll throw a block party to celebrate at 3 p.m.

A number of former Phillies will be present along with the 2008 World Series trophy, the 2022 NL Championship trophy, and the Phanatic. One of those alumni is Shane Victorino, a star on the ‘08 Phillies who is returning to Philadelphia to celebrate the new jerseys.

“What Major League Baseball has done over the last few years with the City Connect jerseys, I think it’s awesome,” Victorino said. “It kind of reminds me, when you see these jerseys — I know it’s a little more vibrant and a little different — but I remember when we unveiled the cream jerseys for the first time that we got to wear on every Sunday. It became a big hit because it was something that was different than the ordinary jersey, so I think it’s awesome. I can’t wait to see it. I’m super excited to see what that final thing is.”

The City Connect jerseys will be worn at every Friday home game for the rest of the Phillies’ 2024 season. The team is away on Friday, but the game against the Washington Nationals will be shown on the video board at the block party.

Many in Philadelphia have already seen the potential City Connect design, thanks to a leak in January. Feedback on those leaked designs has been mixed.

“I haven’t seen it,” Victorino said. “I know people have said things have been leaked, but I’m a big believer — I like to see it for the first time in person. A lot of these times when things get leaked, it’s usually not always so accurate, so I’m excited to be here tomorrow to try it put it on for the first time.”

Could that be a sign that the leaked jersey isn’t the real design? Head to Citizens Bank Park and find out on Friday.