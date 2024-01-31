Are these the new Phillies City Connect jerseys? We have some thoughts.

Everyone knew it was the Phillies’ turn to get a City Connect uniform. We may now (unofficially) know what we’re getting.

Photos of what appears to be a rumored leak of the Phillies’ City Connect uniforms were circulating social media this morning.

It’s just that, however: a rumor. Despite previous reports that the Phillies’ City Connect jerseys would pay tribute to the city’s flag, which these certainly do, there’s no official word on whether or not these are indeed the new ones.

The tags, stitching, and logo markings on the jersey all seem to check out and suggest it’s the real deal, but there’s been no confirmation.

Every year, a handful of MLB teams get City Connect uniforms, which borrow colors, fonts, and logos that pay tribute to the history of the team’s home city, not just the history of the team itself. Last year, teams like the Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals, and Los Angeles Angels got theirs, leaving 10 MLB teams without a City Connect uniform.

That appears ready to change. But do we like these potential new jerseys? Here are some pros and cons while we wait for official word — and a first look at the pants and hat that will round out the look.

Pros

There’s an opportunity for versatility here. The blue and yellow isn’t just an homage to the Philadelphia flag, it’s also similar to the uniforms worn by the Philadelphia Union. On a night when the Phillies are stepping out with these jerseys and many rush to wear their new ones to fit in with the theme, one can simply show up in their Andre Blake kit and get the same idea across.

Not that it wasn’t acceptable before.

The badge on the side is a nice touch, as well. The Liberty Bell as the “O” in “Love” stands out but does not crowd the rest of the patch. The stars do a good job of filling space while not making anything feel crowded.

Cons

The lighting bolt style lettering of “Philly” feels messy and loud over the smooth blue gradient of the jersey’s body. While buttoned in the photos, it seems like unbuttoning the jersey would make the word disconnected and much harder to read in comparison to the regular “Phillies” wording — and we all know how much the Phillies love unbuttoning their shirts.

While the gradient itself would probably look good with the sun hitting it during afternoon games, night games could make the jersey look like a multicolored mess.

The color of the pants to match the top would also have to be very carefully selected. Gradient pants? I doubt it, this isn’t a circus. But dull gray road pants would probably clash with the aesthetic. A solid blue would be the best option, but that’s assuming the uniforms would look good on the field in the first place.

Only time will tell.