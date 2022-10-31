HOUSTON — On Oct. 11, in the bottom of the fifth inning in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, Connor Brogdon walked onto the mound at Truist Park. Starter Ranger Suárez was struggling with his command, so Game 1 was going to be a bullpen game, against a tough Braves lineup.

It did not go well. Brogdon was unable to complete the inning. In a high-leverage spot, he allowed a walk to Matt Olson after an eight-pitch at-bat, back-to-back doubles, one of which scored a run, and another walk. Brogdon was able to record only one out.

He could tell that something was off. Over the course of the second half of the season, he had felt his front side slipping, and it was affecting the way he was locating his pitches. So, the day after that outing in Atlanta, he approached pitching coach Caleb Cotham with an idea.

In the minor leagues, Brogdon would think chin-to-shoulder. To make sure his front side was high enough, he’d turn his head toward his left arm, and make sure his chin was parallel to his shoulder. It was a simple fix, but an effective way of making sure his front side wasn’t slipping.

Cotham signed off on it, and the change has produced immediate results. Brogdon has yet to allow an earned run or a walk in his four postseason outings since that Oct. 11 outing in Atlanta. What’s more, lifting his front side has bumped his velocity up a bit, and even made his cutter and change-up sharper.

“There was definitely a time where I was relatively unsure of where the ball was going,” Brogdon said. “I was kind of just more or less hoping for the best out there. Where as, all my life, I’ve known exactly where the ball was going. So once we kind of figured out what was going on it kind of clicked.

“I feel more power behind the ball now. I feel confident in where the ball is going to go. It’s not fastball away, and man, I hope it goes away, that type of thing.”

Brogdon conceded that he may have gotten somewhat “lazy” in the second half. Because he found success before the All-Star break, posting a 1.93 ERA over 20 outings, he feels that he got a little too comfortable, and allowed his front side to drop. As a result, his second half numbers are glaringly different: a 4.26 ERA over 27 outings.

“If you were to go back and look at those outings in the second half, I think you would see a lot of fastballs that were called away that were actually leaking back inside to righties,” Brogdon said. “And that’s all just a product of a weak front side.”

Nevertheless, Cotham believes that Brogdon is now pitching as well as he has all year. His stuff is as good as the pitching coach has ever seen it. And because of the success from his mechanical changes, the righty is showing more confidence on the mound, which is something he lacked in the second half of this season.

This is all happening at the right time for the Phillies. Brogdon will have a “massive role” in the World Series, in Cotham’s words, against a Houston Astros lineup that has some tough lefties like Kyle Tucker and Yordan Álvarez. They got a preview of his role on Saturday night.

Brogdon entered Game 2 in the bottom of the seventh to take the ball from Andrew Bellatti. Facing the top of the Astros lineup, he allowed a single to Jose Altuve but calmly retired his next two batters — Jeremy Peña on a fly ball and Álvarez on a strikeout — to end the inning. It was a big performance in a big moment, one that Cotham is confident the Phillies will see more of over the next few games.

“He’s pitching as free as he has all year,” Cotham said. “Obviously he’s a big weapon for us. The better he is, the better we are. We know what he is, so he’s going to get some big outs, there’s no doubt about it.”

