Trick-or-treaters likely will get a break Monday, and while some light rain could pester the fans and players at Citizens Bank Park when the Phillies host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series, the meteorologists say the teams should be able to play without interruption.

Although the probabilities for showers will increase after the game’s scheduled 8:03 p.m. start, the chances for any rain delays look to be “quite low,” said AccuWeather Inc. meteorologist Jake Sojda. Temperatures are forecast to be in the quite tolerable low 60s.

And it appears any wetness will spare the trick-or-treat crowd, said Ray Martin, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

Any rain amounts during the game should be paltry, likely a tenth of an inch max, said Sojda’s colleague Bob Larson, an inveterate Phillies fan; however, Larson cautioned that small amounts can be troublesome even if they aren’t significant enough to send in the tarps.

“A well-placed tenth of an inch can wreak all kinds of havoc,” he said.

Exhibit A would be Oct. 23, when rain evidently contributed to an outbreak of uncharacteristic wildness for Phillies relievers Seranthony Domínguez and David Robertson. Yet the rain total for the day actually was a little less than a tenth of an inch.

Conditions Tuesday might work in the favor of hitters, Larson said. Light winds will be blowing toward the outfield, and all the moisture in the air should make it buoyant and, thus, adding a lift to fly balls.

As for Game 4 weather Tuesday, Sojda said an “inconsequential” sprinkle is possible and temperatures in the 50s will be a shade cooler than Monday’s.

Said Sojda, “Certainly not as bad as it could be for starting off November.”