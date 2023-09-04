Craig Kimbrel helps Phillies hold off Padres comeback in 9-7 win

SAN DIEGO — Craig Kimbrel didn’t pitch for the save on Monday night. He took the mound in the eighth instead of the ninth. But there’s no question that he logged the three most important outs of the Phillies’ 9-7 win over the Padres.

The Phillies were at risk of blowing a seven-run lead for the first time since Aug. 29, 2022, and Kimbrel was tasked with preventing that from happening. He had to retire the top of the Padres’ lineup, and for a few moments, it looked like he might not do that.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto drew back-to-back one out walks. They worked a double steal to put runners on third and second. But Kimbrel powered through. He struck out Manny Machado — a career .310 hitter with runners in scoring position — and induced a groundout from Xander Bogaerts to end the inning.

Bryson Stott and Cristian Pache waited for the reliever as he walked off the mound. Kimbrel’s teammates crowded around the dugout to salute him. It was well deserved. In the span of one and 1/3 innings, relievers Andrew Bellatti and Gregory Soto had allowed three earned runs. Taijuan Walker allowed four in his five innings pitched.

But Kimbrel and Jeff Hoffman, who entered in relief of Soto, kept the Padres at bay. José Alvarado, who allowed two walks but earned the save in the ninth, did too. If they hadn’t, it would’ve been a collapse of epic proportions on an other-wise positive day. After failing to record a hit until the sixth inning on Sunday, the offense did damage early on Monday.

Rich Hill, making his fifth start for the Padres after being traded at the Aug. 1 deadline, couldn’t finish the second inning. The 43-year-old lefty allowed a leadoff walk to Kyle Schwarber, a single to Trea Turner, another walk to Bryce Harper, a three-RBI double to Alec Bohm, and a two-out single to Stott in the first.

He allowed a solo home run to Edmundo Sosa in the second, a single to Schwarber, and a two-run home run to Turner to give the Phillies an early 6-1 lead. Castellanos hit a double in the next at-bat. Hill struck out Harper for his first out of the second inning before Padres manager Bob Melvin gave him the hook.

Hill entered his outing on Monday with an 8.50 ERA for San Diego. He’s not in his prime (and as the oldest player in baseball, he shouldn’t be). But it was still a sign of progress for a lineup that only recorded two earned runs through five innings the last time they faced him, on July 30.

Even more encouraging was that the Phillies continued to hit after Hill exited the game — up and down the lineup, and in myriad ways. They’ve now hit home runs in 17 straight games and have hit multiple home runs in seven straight games, but on Monday, they also combined for 16 hits and showed patience at the plate.

Turner extended his hitting streak to 15-games. He also has seven homers in his last seven games. Schwarber hit his 40th home run of the season in the fifth, but the Phillies also got contributions from the bottom of their lineup.

Stott, who bats seventh, went 4-for-5 after going hitless in Milwaukee. Their eight-hole hitter, Pache, hit an RBI triple in the third. Sosa, who bats ninth, went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. It was a well-rounded offensive barrage.

Schwarber’s home run — which may have evoked memories of his towering home run that landed in the right upper deck of Petco Park in Game 1 of the 2022 NLCS — marked his second straight 40-home run season.

Despite all of that, the Phillies’ pitching kept the Padres in the game. Walker’s velocity wasn’t as down as much it was in his last start, on Aug. 28, but he was less efficient with his pitches and struggled with his control. Walker needed 103 pitches to get through five innings on Monday, allowing three walks.

After allowing a solo home run to Tatis in the first inning, Walker didn’t allow a hit until the fourth, allowing an RBI single and a two-RBI single to cut the Padres’ deficit from 8-1 to 8-4. In all, he allowed five hits, four earned runs, three walks and one home run with four strikeouts in his five innings of work.