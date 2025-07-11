Fans upset Cristopher Sanchez was passed over for All-Star Game despite having better numbers than David Peterson

When Giants starter Robbie Ray withdrew from the MLB All-Star Game on Thursday, many expected Phillies lefty Cristopher Sánchez to get the call. Instead, the league tapped Mets pitcher David Peterson as the replacement, despite trailing Sánchez in nearly every statistical category. The decision didn’t sit well with Phillies fans, who voiced their frustration across social media.

Ray, who surrendered his roster spot, is unavailable to pitch in Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic because he’s scheduled to start for San Francisco on Sunday. Although he won’t participate, he still maintains his All-Star title as an accolade.

Despite being a replacement, Peterson earns his All-Star nomination with no asterisks attached. MLB does not differentiate between players named to the initial rosters and those added at a later date.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: The evolution of Zack Wheeler: How he’s become the ace of aces during a run that rivals any Phillie in history

But in Sánchez’s case, a large factor in not being chosen may have been what led Robbie Ray to be replaced in the first place: his pitching schedule. Sánchez is currently slated to start on Sunday against San Diego. In MLB’s view, it likely wouldn’t make sense to replace a nonparticipating player with another nonparticipating player.

This means that while a replacement nomination is as significant as an original one, the criteria used to determine each differ. At least in theory, original nominations are completely merit-based. On the other hand, replacement nominations are a mix of merit and the randomness of pitching schedules. That worked to the benefit of Peterson, who will pitch in his first-ever All-Star Game on Tuesday. It worked to the detriment of Sánchez.

Many fans expressed sympathy for Sánchez, who has outperformed Peterson in most statistical categories. The Phillies lefty boasts an earned run average more than half a run lower, a strikeout rate six percent higher, and a walk rate two percent lower. His WAR, or Wins Above Replacement (measuring impact above a theoretical replacement-level player), is more than double.

Although not final, the Phillies are currently set to send just one player to Atlanta — designated hitter Kyle Schwarber — as well as bat boy Adam Crognale. Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler was also selected for the game, but withdrew on Friday and was replaced by San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon.

And in case you were wondering, fans were again upset.

The All-Star Game airs Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. on FOX.