Phillies’ Zack Wheeler won’t pitch in the All-Star Game

SAN DIEGO — The Phillies’ Zack Wheeler will not pitch in the All-Star Game on Tuesday in his hometown of Atlanta.

Wheeler earned his third-career All-Star selection, but has opted against participating and has been replaced on the roster by Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon, MLB announced on Friday.

The Phillies’ only All-Star planned to attend the game is designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

