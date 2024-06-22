Phillies, Cristopher Sánchez agree to four-year contract extension

Last June, the Phillies called up Cristopher Sánchez from triple A to be their No. 5 starter because, well, they tried just about everyone else.

Bailey Falter wasn’t the answer. Neither was Matt Strahm, signed as a multi-inning reliever and most valuable in that role. The Phillies picked up Dylan Covey off waivers, and he got bombed in Atlanta. They used openers and bulk relievers. Nothing worked.

Advertisement

So, along came Sánchez, and the bar couldn’t have been lower.

» READ MORE: Cole Hamels on the Phillies’ World Series chances: ‘They have it’

But one four-inning start in Oakland (cut short by a line drive off the hand) led to a five-inning outing at home against the Mets and a six-inning gem against the Nationals. Sánchez, underwhelming in previous call-ups, improved his command. He got stronger. He developed one of the best changeups in the majors.

And Saturday, on the eve of his 15th start of the season, the Phillies signed the 27-year-old lefty to a four-year contract extension that begins next season, runs through 2028, and includes club options for 2029 and 2030.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed as a matter of team policy. But there’s no denying the message: Sánchez is a foundational piece of a starting rotation that led the Phillies to the best record in the National League through three months of the season — and has them dreaming of so much more in October.

» READ MORE: Murphy: Three ways to jump-start another Phillies hot streak. Trea Turner in left field is not one.

The rotation figures to be intact for a while, too. Wheeler signed a three-year, $126 million extension in spring training that will keep him with the Phillies through 2027. Nola returned as a free agent on a seven-year, $172 million deal and is signed through 2030. Suárez has one more year of arbitration eligibility and can’t be a free agent until after next year.

Even Taijuan Walker, who has a 5.60 ERA in 10 starts, is signed through 2026, although his status — short- and long-term — may be murky. He gave up three homers Friday night in a 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks, after which manager Rob Thomson said he planned to speak to the righty Saturday “to make sure he’s healthy.”

Sánchez has a 2.91 ERA this season, seventh-best in the NL entering the weekend, and a 3.15 mark in 32 starts since he returned to the majors last June 17.

The Phillies were encouraged by Sánchez’s upside after last season and didn’t pursue rotation upgrades in free agency, even though marquee lefties Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery were unsigned going into spring training.

Sánchez dialed back his velocity last season to improve his command. But he has added heat back to his fastball — a 2.2-mph uptick, on average — while maintaining his control.

The Phillies acquired Sánchez after the 2019 season from the Rays, who were unable to find a spot for him on their 40-man roster. It proved to be a triumph for the Phillies’ player procurement and development departments — and a steal for former general manager Matt Klentak — with analysts and scouts agreeing that Sanchez was a worthwhile addition.

» READ MORE: Former GM Matt Klentak’s mark on the Phillies’ roster remains strong. Now the team is reaping the benefits.

And he has only gotten better.

“Man, he’s got electric stuff,” right fielder Nick Castellanos said recently. “And just the more innings he has under his belt, the more that he’s able to find himself in familiar situations, the better he’s going to get.”

The New York Post was first to report that the Phillies were nearing an agreement with Sánchez.

This story will be updated.