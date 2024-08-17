Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez delivers two-hit complete game over the Nationals

Artificial crowd noise hissed through the ballpark speakers Saturday, as Ranger Suárez pitched four simulated innings, a precursor to returning from three weeks on the injured list with a sore lower back.

Nothing is more central to another deep Phillies playoff run.

But a resurgence from fellow lefty Cristopher Sánchez ranks as a close second. So, four hours after Suárez left the mound, Sánchez climbed aboard and delivered a two-hit complete game in a 5-1 roll over the Nationals.

It was Sanchez’s second complete game this season. There have been 24 complete games in the majors, five by Phillies starters.

And no artificial noise was needed.

Citizens Bank Park rocked, au naturel, as the Phillies won their fourth consecutive game — after holding a team meeting Wednesday in response to an 8-18 slide. They broke a tie with four runs on six hits in the sixth inning, a pass-the-baton rally that gave Sánchez plenty of cushion.

But make no mistake: Starting pitching has powered the Phillies’ revival.

Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola stymied the Nationals in the first two games of the series. Then, Sánchez delivered a 99-pitch tour de force that went a considerable way towards allaying concerns about his 6.69 ERA over the previous seven starts.

Sánchez threw 50 pitches through five innings and 86 through eight. He gave up a solo homer to Alex Call in the fourth inning and little else. Armed with bowling-ball sinkers and bat-slowing changeups, he pitched like he did through the first half of the season, when he was named to the All-Star Game.

The Phillies tied the game in the fourth inning when Alec Bohm worked a two-out walk and scored on Nick Castellanos’ gap-splitting double to right-center field.

Sánchez hummed along after the homer to Call, retiring 17 batters in a row before Call beat out an infield single with two out in the ninth.

And the Phillies gave Sánchez a lead by sending nine batters to the plate in the sixth inning. It started with Trea Turner’s leadoff double, and continued with back-to-back-to-back singles by Bohm, Castellanos, and J.T. Realmuto.

With the Phillies lead 3-1, Edmundo Sosa and Johan Rojas lined back-to-back RBI singles to extend the margin.