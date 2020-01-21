Before Schilling joined forces with Randy Johnson to lead the fledgling Diamondbacks to a World Series title in their fourth season of existence in 2001, and before he achieved immortality in New England by pitching on a sutured ankle that bloodied his sock for the curse-busting 2004 Red Sox, he established a big-game reputation with the 1993 Phillies. His 147-pitch, five-hit shutout of the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the World Series ranks with the best games ever pitched in franchise history.