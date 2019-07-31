The Phillies added another veteran starting pitcher on Wednesday afternoon, trading for right-hander Dan Straily from the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.
Straily, 30, has been in triple-A for a month and will be sent to triple-A Lehigh Valley as depth for the major-league starting rotation. He had a 9.82 ERA in 14 games, including eight starts, with Baltimore, before being sent to the minors in late June. Straily was 4-0 with a 2.38 ERA in six starts with the Norfolk Tides.
He spent the previous two seasons in Miami’s starting rotation, posting a 15-15 record with a 4.20 ERA in 56 starts.
The move follows the acquisition of left-handers Drew Smyly and Jason Vargas in the last 10 days. The Phillies chose against upgrading their starting pitching last winter and will try to stay in contention by plugging their rotation with veteran castoffs. Smyly was released by Texas and was in the minors with Milwaukee. Vargas was acquired for a minor-league catcher, and Straily was removed from Baltimore’s 40-man roster last month.