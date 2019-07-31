The move follows the acquisition of left-handers Drew Smyly and Jason Vargas in the last 10 days. The Phillies chose against upgrading their starting pitching last winter and will try to stay in contention by plugging their rotation with veteran castoffs. Smyly was released by Texas and was in the minors with Milwaukee. Vargas was acquired for a minor-league catcher, and Straily was removed from Baltimore’s 40-man roster last month.