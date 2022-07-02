Darick Hall stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the second inning on Wednesday. It was his first big league at-bat. He grounded out to second base, and, as he walked off the field, he heard something he wasn’t expecting to hear: cheers.

For an unproven 26-year-old rookie who was just now making his MLB debut after six seasons in the minor leagues, it meant a lot. Hall was excited to reward them for their support, and didn’t wait long to do so: In his next game, on Thursday, he crushed two hits — both of them home runs. In the game after that, July 1, he crushed another home run. In 13 at-bats, Hall has not recorded a hit that hasn’t landed in the right-field stands.

He says he wouldn’t have gotten to this point without a small adjustment he made to his swing in 2021 that enabled him to obliterate right-handed pitching.

“I shortened up my swing about halfway through 2021, worked with manager Gary Jones at triple A,” he said. “I was having problems getting to the ball in, and that’s what [pitchers] just kept doing.

“I think [that change is] a big reason why I’ve been able to do what I’ve done against righties this year. Because if pitchers can throw in, they will. They got 500 players on the right side, and if you’re not a threat to them inside, that’s where they’re going to live. I think it keeps them honest, and when they do make a mistake, I’m able to capitalize on it more.”

» READ MORE: Darick Hall basking in glow of hitting three homers for his first MLB hits

In 2022, he hit .311/.390/.656 against righties with a 1.046 OPS at triple A. The Phillies are hoping the left-handed-hitting slugger can carry that success against consistently into the big leagues and perhaps even find some power against lefties, too. Interim manager Rob Thomson said Saturday that depending on matchups, it’s possible Hall will get some starts against left-handed pitchers.

Hall has had much less success in those scenarios (.188/.257/.344 with a .601 OPS in triple A), but he believes that he is improving.

“This year I had a lot less success against lefties, and more against righties, and I think it had to do with my swing being shortened,” Hall said. “With the righties, with the ball coming in, you’re going to have a shorter swing, pull the hands in a little bit, get to those cutters and sliders. So I got really good at that. So when the ball goes away from you, it gets a little bit different.

“So, I’m just making sure I’m taking BP with left-handers throwing, curveball machine and stuff. The last three or so weeks in Lehigh Valley, I hit lefties well. The first part of the season wasn’t too good. We didn’t have a lot of left-handed starters and a lot of the lefties that were coming in it would be for one at-bat. In the years before, it was a lot of left-handed starters. They get you once, then you get them two more times.”

» READ MORE: How the Phillies are trying to help Nick Castellanos get back on track just as they need him most

With Bryce Harper out indefinitely, Hall will get plenty of playing time. And he will try to make the most of it, no matter who he is facing.

Kyle Schwarber named NL player of the month for June

MLB announced Saturday that left fielder Kyle Schwarber has been named National League player of the month for June. Schwarber hit .272/.385/.680 with a 1.065 OPS and 12 home runs last month.

Griff McGarry called up to double A

Right-handed pitcher Griff McGarry was promoted from high-A Jersey Shore to double-A Reading on Saturday. McGarry posted a 3.86 ERA through 12 starts in high A this season with 82 strikeouts. When asked if the Phillies could see McGarry at the big league level this season, Thomson didn’t rule it out but didn’t guarantee it, either.

“He’s got a really good arm,” Thomson said. “He’s a really good prospect, so you never know.”

Extra bases

There is still no timetable for Zach Eflin’s return. Eflin is on the 15-day IL with a right knee bruise. Thomson said he threw in the batting cage on Friday, and the team will take a closer look at him on Sunday. … Reliever Connor Brogdon still is in quarantine and on the COVID-related IL … There still is no timeline for utility man Johan Camargo (right knee strain) to return. “We’re still trying to get him to cut and move without pain, with confidence,” Thomson said. “Once we do that, we’ll start progressing.”