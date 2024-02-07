Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski on Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Andrew Painter, and more

It’s almost baseball season. Phillies’ pitchers and catchers report on Tuesday, and opening day is March 28.

The Phillies’ offseason has been quiet. They re-signed Aaron Nola for $172 million in November but have not made any big additions. On Wednesday on the 94.1 WIP Morning Show, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said even though he didn’t feel that perception was inaccurate, he believes the club is in a good spot heading into the season.

“Quiet doesn’t mean inactive. We’ve been active on many different things as far as staying abreast of what’s going on,” Dombrowski said. “It’s been quiet. Our first big goal was to get a starting pitcher, with Aaron being a free agent. Of course, we were fortunate to re-sign him, which is a big signing for us. That really stabilized our starting rotation. ... We have a good club. That’s apparent. There’s not gaping holes, and we’re also in an opportunity where giving an opportunity to some of our young players, which people are not usually very open-minded to or understanding, but we think if we’re going to be the organization we think we would like to be, we would like to give the young players an opportunity.”

Dombrowski mentioned he could see Cristopher Sánchez as a starter this season, Orion Kerkering as an important piece out of the bullpen, and Johan Rojas as another key component in the outfield — especially since one of the Phillies’ goals for 2024 is to keep Kyle Schwarber at designated hitter.

He said the Phillies have looked into adding depth to the rotation and bullpen, but many of those players are looking for guaranteed playing time, something Dombrowski said the Phillies wanted to leave open.

One big-name addition the Phillies looked into? Star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who ultimately signed a $325 million, 12-year contract with the Dodgers.

“We were very involved in that,” Dombrowski said. “I think people would be shocked if they found out how much money we put on the table for him. ... But he wanted to go to the Dodgers. That was just the way it was.”

With Nola signed, the Phillies’ rotation is set. But Zack Wheeler, who will be 34 in May, is in the final year of his contract.

“We would love to sign Zack today if we could,” Dombrowski said. “I think it’s important we re-sign him. I think he’s one of the best pitchers in baseball ... I know Wheels loves it in Philadelphia.”

He also shared an update on top prospect Andrew Painter, who underwent Tommy John surgery in July.

“Painter’s rehab is going fine,” Dombrowski said. “He’s just tossing at this point, which is where he should be. I don’t really look for Andrew to pitch this year. I’m looking toward 2025. I guess you can always be surprised, but I don’t want to put that pressure on him.”